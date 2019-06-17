WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 17

11 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

The main event between Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan was nearly ruined before it ever got started, thanks to a chokeslam by Rowan on the ring apron that drew a disqualification. Suddenly, tag teams such as The Usos, New Day, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and The Revival hit the ring.

The teams brawled before it was announced the match would continue with all parties banned from the ringside area.

The match that ensued was a hotly contested one that saw Bryan desperate in his attempt to prove his superiority over Rollins.

The universal champion stunned Bryan early with a flying clothesline and a sling blade but was unable to keep The Planet's Champion down for more than a two count. The former WWE champion responded, catching Rollins with a running knee of the ring apron.

A superplex from Rollins to Bryan downed both Superstars and set up an action-packed conclusion that saw Rollins deliver a buckle bomb, only for Bryan to answer with the LeBelle Lock. The gutsy Rollins survived the hold, delivered the stomp and picked up the win.

After the match, Baron Corbin attacked Rollins with a steel chair and left him lying following End of Days to close out the show.

Result

Rollins defeated Bryan

Grade

B

Analysis

Remember that time WWE promoted an entire episode of Raw around Corbin announcing the referee for his upcoming pay-per-view match, then didn't deliver. Almost like that time WWE built a show around Brock Lesnar cashing in Money in the Bank but didn't deliver.

This show may have been an improvement over recent episodes but the bait and switch booking is not the way to keep fans tuned in.

How evil is it of WWE Creative to tease us with the awesomeness of Bryan vs. Rollins, only to remind us all that Rollins is wrestling Corbin instead, in a rematch from a show just two weeks ago?

The match was good, but not up to the potential it could achieve with more time and a grander stage.

Instead of booking the same pay-per-view main event every month and overexposing the bouts, give us Rollins and Bryan for 45 minutes and the complaints may subside momentarily.