WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 17
Six days out from Stomping Grounds, WWE Raw had the unenviable task of putting together a show that enticed fans to go out of their way to check out Sunday's pay-per-view.
On paper, Monday's broadcast was nothing special. Baron Corbin was slated to reveal the referee for his Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins, a new No. 1 contender to the United States Championship would be crowned and SmackDown Live's Daniel Bryan would be live as one of this week's Wild Cards.
Did the show live up (or down) to its lineup's mediocrity or did Vince McMahon and the creative team feel the pressure and deliver a broadcast that finally captivated fans and made sure Stomping Grounds was can't-miss television?
Find out now with this recap of the June 17 broadcast.
Seth Rollins Kicks Off Raw
Elias kicked off Raw sporting a referee's shirt and revealed that Baron Corbin had chosen him to be the referee in Sunday's Stomping Grounds, Universal Championship match between The Lone Wolf and Seth Rollins.
The Beastslayer appeared, flattened Elias with a chair and pummeled away at him before grabbing the mic.
Frustrated and furious, Rollins vowed he is no longer playing games. He promised anyone that aligned with Corbin would meet a similar fate to Elias.
He dropped the mic and stormed off as the crowd popped hugely for Raw's lead hero.
Grade
A
Analysis
Rollins as the champion forced to find an inner beast, walk tall and carry a steel chair is a great story for a guy who has routinely been underwritten since turning babyface a few years back.
Add an edge, let him express his frustration both physically and verbally and allow the audience to invest in him for that rather than just because he's a really, really good wrestler.
This worked, set the tone for the rest of the show and gave fans something to look forward to throughout.
Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet vs. The Miz vs. Cesaro vs. Bobby Lashley
The No. 1 contender to Samoa Joe's United States Championship was decided in the night's first in-ring action as Braun Strowman, Ricochet, The Miz, Cesaro and Bobby Lashley vied for the title opportunity.
Before the match, the babyfaces laid out special guest referee Elias as the blatant attempts to rob him of any credibility continued.
Strowman exploded out of the gate, eliminating Cesaro and Lashley following a powerslam in short order while celebrities such as Seth Green and Jenna Dewan watched from ringside. He bulldozed Miz and Ricochet, looking like an unstoppable force as Joe watched at a distance.
Angered by their quick dismissals, the heels teamed with Ricochet to ground Strowman and put him away. A furious and vengeful Strowman tossed The One and Only over the ropes with ease and wiped The Swiss Superman and The All Mighty out at ringside.
Back from the break, Ricochet took the fight to Miz with his aerial onslaught but The Hollywood A-Lister dropped him with a DDT for a near-fall. Miz followed up with a Figure Four but Ricochet reversed it and forced the break.
Ricochet would catch a flying Miz with a Codebreaker and score the win with his 630 splash for the win.
After the match, Joe attacked but Ricochet fended him off and stood tall.
Result
Ricochet defeated Strowman, Miz, Cesaro and Lashley
Grade
A
Analysis
Would it have been nice for Cesaro and Lashley to not been treated like such fodder for Strowman, who is stuck on treadmill booking? Absolutely, but otherwise, this was a fun match with some strong chemistry hinted at between Miz and Ricochet.
Ricochet was absolutely the right choice to win this match in that his victory sets up a fresh match with Joe and gives the current U.S. champion someone who can work his style to perfection.
Becky Lynch Addresses Lacey Evans
Raw women's champion Becky Lynch was greeted with a thunderous ovation by her adopted hometown fans in Los Angeles as she hit the ring for one last promo segment before her title defense against Lacey Evans at Stomping Grounds.
Lynch called out Evans and offered to kick her ass all over the city.
This brought out the Sassy Southern Belle and after a brief back-and-forth full of the same jabs we have seen out of them on a seemingly weekly basis, Evans made the mistake of setting foot in the squared circle with The Man.
Lynch delivered a nasty Bexploder and simply walked away her message to her top contender delivered loudly and clearly.
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was more of the same from a rivalry that started hot and now finds itself limping along into Sunday's pay-per-view.
Of most interest here was the outcome of the segment as WWE's 50-50 booking philosophy would seem to suggest Lynch is dropping the title at Stomping Grounds based solely on the fact that she was the one standing tall at the end.
As solid an addition as Evans has been to the main roster to this point, that would be a huge booking misstep that would alienate the fans that were so behind Lynch for so long.
Daniel Bryan Speaks and Viking Raiders Smash
Daniel Bryan and Rowan, SmackDown's tag team champions, made their way to the ring.
The former was very clear about his disdain for Raw and Los Angeles before revealing he will destroy Seth Rollins in tonight's main event and prove why even one-half of the tag champs on SmackDown are better than all of Raw's talent.
The Viking Raiders made their arrival for a squash match against Randy and Russ Taylor. True to name, they squashed the opposition, scoring the win in one-sided fashion.
After the match, cameras caught R-Truth and Carmella in disguise at ringside. The bottom half of the Raw roster rushed the ringside area, trying to relieve the former of the 24/7 Championship, but Truth escaped through the crowd.
Result
Viking Raiders defeated the Taylors
Grade
C-
Analysis
A one-dimensional promo from a better-than-that Bryan, a squash match that served as a half-assed reminder that Erik and Ivar are still a thing, and a mediocre chapter in the otherwise fun 24/7 Championship saga made this segment a mishmash of mediocrity.
The Kevin and Sami Show
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn presented an edition of The Kevin and Sami Show.
The heels revealed that they will not be the special referee for the Universal Championship match at Stomping Grounds. Instead, they introduced EC3.
The former TNA world champion and WWE afterthought appeared but was quickly obliterated by Seth Rollins and his trusty steel chair.
The New Day interrupted the proceedings and after some back-and-forth, played with the pummeled EC3, using the Weekend At Bernie's gimmick to officially announce a Six-Man Tag Team, Best 2-Out-of-3 Falls match.
Grade
C+
Analysis
The + is in response to the Bernie's callback, which will never cease being awesome.
Otherwise, this was another brand extension-obliterating segment that made a complete mockery of the Wild Card gimmick for the sake of loading the Raw brand up with as much star power as possible.
At least the resulting match should be awesome.
New Day vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin
New Day struck first in Monday's Best 2-Out-of-3 Falls match as Xavier Woods scored a quick rollup on Sami Zayn to earn his team a 1-0 lead.
Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens and Zayn would channel their efforts into a concentrated assault on Big E, who just recently returned from injury.
They beat him down in the corner, isolated him from his partners and repeatedly tried to even the score. Unfortunately, a hot tag to Kingston sparked a babyface comeback.
An errant clothesline from Corbin to Zayn sparked a heated confrontation with Owens. The Prizefighter superkicked the former Raw general manager before leaving with Zayn.
By himself, Corbin ate Trouble in Paradise and Kingston fueled his team to victory with a 2-0 win-loss record.
Result
New Day defeated Owens, Zayn and Corbin two falls to none
Grade
A
Analysis
The idea that New Day would band together as a team, capitalize on the in-fighting among the heels and score the win is one that makes sense and should be booked more often.
The action was solid, as one would expect from the talent involved, and the entire ordeal continued the spectacular booking accompanying Kingston's title reign.
What made no sense was beating Corbin here six days before a pay-per-view match.
He is already not perceived to be a championship-worthy contender. Beating him in a match that does not involve his opponent makes no sense.
Of course, in WWE land, that means he will win the title Sunday night or something.
Paul Heyman Returns
Paul Heyman returned to Raw in an attempt to remind Seth Rollins that the threat of Brock Lesnar cashing in loomed over the universal champion's reign.
He made it abundantly clear that he will not be the referee at Stomping Grounds before turning his attention to the mystery surrounding Lesnar's impending cash-in.
He reminded Rollins that anytime he is around, he is vulnerable. Everyone knows Rollins is there, but no one knows if The Beast is.
With that, Heyman dropped the mic and walked off.
Grade
A
Analysis
Heyman as the nagging advocate for Lesnar, reminding Rollins of the impending beating he faces and the potential for losing the universal title, is the perfect way to utilize him without Lesnar ever having to appear on television.
It works, it is a pattern that has proven effective and one that allows for storyline continuity without having to produce the biggest star in the industry week after week.
The Usos vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to television action for the first time in what felt like an eternity as they battled The Usos.
Gallows and Anderson beat down and isolated Jey from his partner. All while longtime friend AJ Styles watched from the backstage area.
They worked him over and even set him up for the Magic Killer.
A perfectly timed superkick from Jimmy prevented the finisher, sparked a comeback and delivered duel superkicks to score the hard-fought win.
The Phenomenal One was displeased by the outcome, which cameras picked up on.
Result
The Usos defeated Gallows and Anderson
Grade
B
Analysis
The match was nothing to really write home about but it did not have to be.
This was about the teasing of a storyline development for Anderson and Gallows and their relationship with Styles. Those three Superstars should have continued their on-screen friendship a long time ago. Now that they are on Raw and the brand is devoid of heels, a reunion that seems the former Bullet Club run roughshod over the flagship is exactly what the Good Brothers need to rebuild some credibility with the audience.
This loss sets that in motion.
Roman Reigns Promo
A frustrated Roman Reigns revealed the disappointment he felt following Super ShowDown, where he lost to Shane McMahon with some assistance from Drew McIntyre.
After the tired ring announcement shtick, McMahon appeared from a room backstage and told The Big Dog there is no shame in losing to the Best in the World. His braggadocios promo gave way to a threatening one from Drew McIntyre, who vowed to disfigure Reigns to the point that his kids will look at him in horror.
The mention of his family brought Reigns to the backstage area, where he laid out The Revival and put McIntyre through a table.
In the arena, Reigns rocked McMahon with a spear and sent him to the back with a message for McIntyre: an ass-kicking awaits on Sunday.
Grade
A
Analysis
Reigns kicking ass will always be the incarnation of Reigns that garners the reaction WWE has always desired for him.
He is a no-nonsense brawler who fans want to see wreak havoc and beatdown bad guys, not the lengthy promo-cutting guy that is way too cool to follow in the footsteps of John Cena when it comes to disinteresting babyfaces.
This worked, made him look like an unstoppable force and now sets up McIntyre to retaliate at Stomping Grounds and maybe pick up the biggest win of his main roster run to date.
Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. The IIconics
Women's tag team champions The IIconics wasted little time cutting a promo that mocked the city of Los Angeles and the fans in attendance.
Peyton Royce and Billie Kay controlled early, working over Alexa Bliss as both her partner, Nikki Cross, and Bayley watched on from ringside. Cross finally received the hot tag and exploded into the match, nearly scoring a pinfall victory over Royce.
The champions halted Cross' momentum and worked her over, even going as far as to deliver a cheap shot that knocked Bliss off the apron. At ringside, Bliss talked trash with SmackDown women's champion Bayley just days before their title match.
With the tussle at ringside setting up an unfair numbers game in the ring, Royce and Kay were able to capitalize and pin Cross to retain their titles.
Result
The IIconics defeated Bliss and Cross
Grade
B
Analysis
The way the creative team weaved stories into this one really elevated beyond the standard fare.
Bliss completely disregarding her partner to fight with Bayley at ringside is exactly the type of thing her selfish and entitled character would do. Cross showing the guts and resiliency to nearly fight the tag champions off anyway fits her character, as did Bayley checking on the inspirational competitor more than her own partner did.
Best of all? The IIconics defended their titles in a competitive match that earned them a little more credibility than they had to this point in their laughable run.
Seth Rollins vs. Daniel Bryan
The main event between Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan was nearly ruined before it ever got started, thanks to a chokeslam by Rowan on the ring apron that drew a disqualification. Suddenly, tag teams such as The Usos, New Day, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and The Revival hit the ring.
The teams brawled before it was announced the match would continue with all parties banned from the ringside area.
The match that ensued was a hotly contested one that saw Bryan desperate in his attempt to prove his superiority over Rollins.
The universal champion stunned Bryan early with a flying clothesline and a sling blade but was unable to keep The Planet's Champion down for more than a two count. The former WWE champion responded, catching Rollins with a running knee of the ring apron.
A superplex from Rollins to Bryan downed both Superstars and set up an action-packed conclusion that saw Rollins deliver a buckle bomb, only for Bryan to answer with the LeBelle Lock. The gutsy Rollins survived the hold, delivered the stomp and picked up the win.
After the match, Baron Corbin attacked Rollins with a steel chair and left him lying following End of Days to close out the show.
Result
Rollins defeated Bryan
Grade
B
Analysis
Remember that time WWE promoted an entire episode of Raw around Corbin announcing the referee for his upcoming pay-per-view match, then didn't deliver. Almost like that time WWE built a show around Brock Lesnar cashing in Money in the Bank but didn't deliver.
This show may have been an improvement over recent episodes but the bait and switch booking is not the way to keep fans tuned in.
How evil is it of WWE Creative to tease us with the awesomeness of Bryan vs. Rollins, only to remind us all that Rollins is wrestling Corbin instead, in a rematch from a show just two weeks ago?
The match was good, but not up to the potential it could achieve with more time and a grander stage.
Instead of booking the same pay-per-view main event every month and overexposing the bouts, give us Rollins and Bryan for 45 minutes and the complaints may subside momentarily.