The Pros and Cons of WWE Ending the Raw and SmackDown Brand Split

As we get closer to October when WWE SmackDown will move from USA Network to Fox, the line between Raw and the blue brand continues to get blurrier with each passing day.

Vince McMahon recently created a wild-card rule to allow up to four Superstars from Raw or SmackDown to appear on the other brand each week. The problem is management has featured more than four Superstars from one brand on the other show every week since the stipulation began.

Fox and USA are both going to want the biggest stars in the company to appear on their networks. This puts WWE in a tough place when it is trying to maintain some semblance of the brand split.

A lot of people assume it will end at some point anyway, but it's always possible WWE will find a way to make things work. Let's take a look at the pros and cons of ending the brand split.