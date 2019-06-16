Airwaks, RL Grime Win $3M Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am for Charity

BARTOSZ SIEDLIK/Getty Images

Airwaks and RL Grime took home the championship at the 2019 Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am on Sunday.

The competition was the main event during the second day of the Summer Block Party and included a notable roster of 50 celebrities and 50 professional gamers that battled for a $3 million charity prize pool.

Here is a look at the final results:

1. Airwaks and RL Grime, $1,000,000

2. Aydan and Lost Kings, $500,000

3. Tfue and Josh Hart, $250,000

4. Nick Eh 30 and Joey Bosa, $100,000

5. Buckefps and Kenneth Faried, $85,000

6. Symfuhny and Jordan Vogt-Roberts, $75,000

7. Kayuun and Nick Shanholtz, $65,000

8. Meyers Leonard and Jarvis, $55,000

9. Lachlan and Cody Walker, $40,000

10. Typical Gamer and Jimmy O. Yang, $30,000

There were plenty of recognizable names among the participants from the world of sports, esports and entertainment, including Cleveland Browns defensive back Damarious Randall, Portland Trail Blazers big man Meyers Leonard, running back Marshawn Lynch teaming with Ninja, New Orleans Pelicans swingman Josh Hart, comedian and actor Joel McHale, comedian and actor Hannibal Buress, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, Detroit Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Houston Rockets big man Kenneth Faried.

The esports took a backseat to NBA storylines for a moment when Hart showed up in Pelicans gear:

The Villanova product was part of the trade agreement struck Saturday that will send Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for Hart, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and three first-round picks.

SB Airwaks and RL Grime made the first wave with a win in the initial round. SB Airwaks finished with a head-turning 14 eliminations:

From there, the team of Aydan and Robert Abisi of Lost Kings won the second game before Typical Gamer and actor Jimmy O. Yang took home the third game.

It set the stage for the final round, which Symfuhny and director Jordan Vogt-Roberts captured.

However, they were unable to make up the deficit on Airwaks and RL Grime, who set the tone from the first game and rode the momentum to victory.