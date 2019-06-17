5 Ways for Becky Lynch to Regain Momentum After Losing Steam on WWE RawJune 17, 2019
5 Ways for Becky Lynch to Regain Momentum After Losing Steam on WWE Raw
Becky Lynch was arguably WWE's biggest breakout star in 2018 and the first half of 2019, but ever since she won the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35, The Man has been running in place.
She ended up losing the SmackDown title to Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank moments before Bayley cashed in her MITB briefcase to take the same belt away from The Queen.
Her feud with Lacey Evans has helped the newcomer after WWE failed to utilize her right after she was called up from NXT, but it is not doing enough to help Lynch maintain her momentum.
The company's priorities are always shifting. Some Superstars get a push and then take a step back so someone else can have their time in the spotlight, but that shouldn't happen when someone is still a top champion.
Let's take a look at what WWE can do to help The Man regain some of that lost momentum.
Drop the Title
Lynch was at her best when she was pursuing Charlotte and Ronda Rousey for the women's titles. Once she had both belts in her hand, she stopped having something to shoot for.
Holding on to a title should be just as arduous as winning it, but many champions coast for a few months before WWE decides to put the belt on someone else.
The Irish Lass Kicker was like a wrecking ball for a few months. Nobody was as popular or talked about as she was. She needs to go back to being that hungry fighter trying to get back to the top.
WWE should have her lose the title to someone like Evans at SummerSlam so she can go back to being the desperate woman who is willing to do anything to get her hands on championship gold.
The best stories come from someone pursuing a goal and achieving it. As long as she has the Raw women's title, she has nothing to work toward other than keeping it.
Bring in Mr. McMahon
WWE teased some tension between Lynch and the McMahon family leading up to WrestleMania 35, but The Man was never a major target like Roman Reigns has been since he returned from his leukemia treatments a few months ago.
The company has not been shy about acknowledging her relationship with Seth Rollins. Since The Beastslayer always seems to be at odds with the McMahons, WWE should make him and Lynch their primary adversaries.
We have seen enough of Shane McMahon in recent months. This should be all about Vince McMahon trying to control everything and two people who are standing in his way.
Lynch was favorably compared to Steve Austin many times during her rise to the top. Management should lean into that and make her the main enemy of the establishment just like it did with Stone Cold during his time with the company.
Take Some Time off
Everyone gets burned out, and that includes wrestlers and fans. If we viewers see the same things over and over, we can't get invested in the product.
WWE has a massive roster of well over 100 Superstars on Raw, SmackDown and 205 Live. Lynch can afford to step back and let some of the other women shine for a little while.
This will give her time to recharge and allow the WWE Universe to miss her. This would lead to her getting a huge pop from the crowd when she made her surprise return.
Injuries shouldn't be the only reason a Superstar gets time off. Lynch has worked hard over the past year and deserves to take some time to recover, regroup and get refocused on her goals.
Build the Tag Team Division Around Her
When Bayley and Sasha Banks won the Women's Tag Team Championships at Elimination Chamber in February, it looked like WWE was planning to build the tag team division around them.
Unfortunately, their reign ended in less time than expected. Two months later at WrestleMania 35, The IIconics defeated them in a Fatal 4-Way match to win the belts.
Since then, the women's tag team division has barely been acknowledged. WWE has put Peyton Royce and Billie Kay into a few squash matches but nobody has stepped up to challenge them from the main roster.
There are some options like Kairi Sane and Asuka, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville or Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, but a great way to give the division some credibility would be to have Lynch pick a partner and go after the tag titles.
Having her hold the Women's Tag Team Championships and the Raw Women's Championship at the same time would help her build momentum and bring some attention back to the division.
WWE could pair her with one of The Four Horsewomen to create some buzz, but a better option would be to have her join forces with someone like Nikki Cross to give the newcomer a boost.
Build a Movie Franchise Around Her
WWE Studios might not be winning any Oscars but it has put out some films that have helped the Superstars who were cast in lead roles. Kane played a great character in See No Evil and The Miz has starred in four films in The Marine franchise and a few Christmas movies.
Lynch made her acting debut in The Marine 6: Close Quarters as the central villain and received praise for her performance, but anyone who has the WWE Network documentary about her knows she studied acting in college.
According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com, WWE and Netflix have struck a deal to make several movies for the streaming service. Netflix has a solid record when it comes to its original content and will likely improve the quality of WWE's movies.
The company should use Lynch's acting education, popularity and marketability to create a new action franchise for her. If WWE was willing to go for an adult audience with R-rated movies, she could be the anchor for a multi-film series along the same lines as John Wick, minus the sad puppy scene we won't discuss.
There are multiple ways the company can make Lynch more important. It just needs to pick one and see it through.