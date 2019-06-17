5 Ways for Becky Lynch to Regain Momentum After Losing Steam on WWE Raw

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch was arguably WWE's biggest breakout star in 2018 and the first half of 2019, but ever since she won the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35, The Man has been running in place.

She ended up losing the SmackDown title to Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank moments before Bayley cashed in her MITB briefcase to take the same belt away from The Queen.

Her feud with Lacey Evans has helped the newcomer after WWE failed to utilize her right after she was called up from NXT, but it is not doing enough to help Lynch maintain her momentum.

The company's priorities are always shifting. Some Superstars get a push and then take a step back so someone else can have their time in the spotlight, but that shouldn't happen when someone is still a top champion.

Let's take a look at what WWE can do to help The Man regain some of that lost momentum.