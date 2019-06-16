Video: Watch LeBron James' Son Bronny Throw Down 1-Handed Dunk in AAU Game

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 28: LeBron James Jr. shoots around after a game between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers on December 28, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

If LeBron James is never going to grace basketball fans with his presence in the dunk contest, perhaps his son can.

The 14-year-old Bronny James threw down a head-turning, one-handed dunk during the Balling on the Beach tournament in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and provided a glimpse of what is surely to come as his basketball career continues:

James is a member of the class of 2023, and it's too early for him to have a star ranking on 247Sports. However, college basketball royalty is all over his school list, including Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina and UCLA.

He will remain under the spotlight as his recruitment ramps up, but there are plenty of memorable moments in one's basketball career before March Madness and NBA draft boards become the focus.

A first dunk in an AAU game fits the bill.

