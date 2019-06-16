PSG President Tells Players to End 'Superstar Behaviour' or 'The Doors Are Open'

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has told his team's players to end their "superstar behaviour" or they will be free to leave the French champions.

Al-Khelaifi told France Football (h/t Marca) that he wants to see a different outlook from his players going forward and will not tolerate anyone who disagrees with his approach.

"The players are going to have to assume their responsibilities even more than before. It has to be completely different. They will have to do more, work more... They are not here to have fun. And if they don't agree with this point of view, the doors are open. Ciao! I no longer want to have superstar behaviour."

PSG have already made changes away from the pitch this season. Antero Henrique has been replaced as the club's sporting director by Leonardo:

Al-Khelaifi's comments come amid speculation two of the club's biggest stars could depart in the summer transfer window.

Prolific striker Kylian Mbappe collected the Ligue 1 Player of the Season award in May and then spoke about his desire for a "new project," per Standard Sport.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and Los Blancos have not yet given up hope they could land him this summer, according to Alejandro Alcazar at Sport.



Meanwhile, Mbappe has hit out at suggestions he has given PSG a list of demands:

Mbappe is already one of Europe's top strikers, racking up 42 goals for club and country last season, but has shown signs of petulance on the pitch.

He was sent off against Nimes and Rennes last season and also frustrated in France's UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifier against minnows Andorra:

Neymar is another PSG player who has been linked with a move away. The Brazilian is "against the idea of starting another season in Paris, and the club knows it," according to Joaquim Piera at Sport.

The 27-year-old has clashed with team-mate Edinson Cavani over penalty-taking duties during his time at the club and also had a run-in with PSG winger Julian Draxler after a 3-2 defeat to Montpellier, per Sport.

Neymar has also had disciplinary issues this season. He was handed a three-match ban after an altercation with a fan in the wake of PSG's Coupe de France final defeat to Rennes.

He was also hit with a three-match UEFA Champions League suspension for insulting match officials on social media after PSG were dumped out of the tournament by Manchester United.

Neymar subsequently lost his captaincy of the national side to Dani Alves. Manager Tite said he planned to speak to the forward "about manners and principles," per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN FC).

There is no doubt that PSG will want to do all they can to keep hold of Mbappe and Neymar because of their importance on the pitch. Yet Al-Khelaifi's latest comments suggest the club have recognised a stricter approach is needed if the club are to progress.