Federico Chiesa's Brace Leads Italy Past Spain at 2019 UEFA U-21 Championship

Two goals from Federico Chiesa and a Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty saw Italy come from behind to beat Spain 3-1 at the 2019 UEFA Under-21 European Championship on Sunday.

Dani Ceballos opened the scoring in some style after just nine minutes. The Real Madrid midfielder curled the ball into the top corner from just outside the penalty area to give Spain the perfect start.

Yet Italy grabbed a deserved equaliser 10 minutes before half-time to ensure an entertaining opening 45 minutes finished all square.

Nicolo Barella sprayed a superb crossfield ball out to Chiesa out wide on the left. The Fiorentina winger then burst past Martin Aguirregabiria and beat goalkeeper Unai Simon at his near post.

Chiesa grabbed his second of the match just after the hour mark. Spain failed to clear a ball in the penalty area, allowing the Fiorentina star to pounce on the loose ball and fire home from close range.

Italy sealed the win from the penalty spot after Pellegrini was adjudged to have been pulled back by Soler after a video assistant referee check. The Roma midfielder made no mistake with his spot-kick, sending Simon the wrong way to seal the win.

What's Next?

Both teams play their second group game on Wednesday. Italy take on Poland, while Spain face Belgium.

