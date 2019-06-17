WWE Raw Preview: Baron Corbin's Referee Revelation and More for June 17 Episode

Credit: WWE.com

Six days before his showdown with universal champion Seth Rollins at Stomping Grounds, Baron Corbin will answer the question hanging over their pay-per-view encounter like a dark cloud: who will he choose to officiate his latest title opportunity?

The resolution of that mystery headlines a show that desperately needs to build hype and excitement for what feels like a C-level event overloaded with rematches.

What can fans expect from Monday's USA Network presentation, other than a hopeful sense of urgency?

Announced Match

Fatal 5-Way Match to Determine the No. 1 Contender to the United States Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Cesaro vs. The Miz

Daniel Bryan: Wild Card

Daniel Bryan will return to Raw for the first time since the Road to WrestleMania as part of the Wild Card stipulation that has overtaken WWE. The official preview for the show suggests Bryan is appearing reluctantly, setting up a scenario in which he will be bitter and look to take his frustrations out on anyone that crosses him.

The question is, who might that be.

Bryan would make the perfect opponent for a Seth Rollins as he prepares for his showdown with Baron Corbin Sunday. Maybe the former WWE champion will provide the final test for The Beastslayer.

With the other higher-profile babyfaces tied up in the aforementioned five-way to crown Samoa Joe's new No. 1 contender, there is an opportunity to give someone like Cedric Alexander some rub in a hotly contested match.

Do not forget, Bryan did wonders to get Ali over with the masses on SmackDown Live and the former cruiserweight is still benefitting from it.

Top Guys Once More

The Revival has benefited from their relationship with Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. Their television time has increased and a week ago, they defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins and The Usos in a Triple Threat match to win the tag team gold. Once again the top guys in the tag division, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson should get a taste of which teams are gunning for them in the immediate future.

Ryder and Hawkins will probably get the obligatory rematch since any rules made about mandatory follow-ups have been done away with. The Usos, though, figure to be the team with their sights set on the gold.

Seeing has how their cousin, Roman Reigns, is feuding with The Revival's associate McMahon, it makes sense.

Even if we have seen it a bit much of late.

A Vengeful Man

Becky Lynch felt how quickly her title reign could come to an end a week ago when she was felled by Lacey Evans' Woman's Right. Six days from her latest defense of the Raw women's title, The Man will be seeking revenge as she arrives for the flagship.

The question is whether or not her desire to silencing Evans will overwhelm her ability to focus and successfully retain her title. We may find out Monday as Lynch and The Sassy Southern Belle are under the same roof one more time ahead of Stomping Grounds.

The booking of their final segment together should give fans a hint of what booking plans for the red brand's top female prize will be at the pay-per-view. A company still employing the antiquated 50-50 booking style, it is likely to present the loser of Sunday's match as dominant so as to build her some heat before beating her.

Another Woman's Right to Lynch will be good news for fans of The Man. Should Lynch attain the vengeance she seeks, though, it could mean the demise of her title run.