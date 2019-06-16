Video: AEW's Jon Moxley Owns Ex-WWE Stars Enzo Amore and Big Cass at Indy Show

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

It's a good time to be Jon Moxley.

Three weeks after his debut for All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing, Moxley made another surprise appearance, this time for Northeast Wrestling, to take out his former WWE colleagues Enzo and Big Cass:

Since departing WWE in April, the former Dean Ambrose has become the talk of the wrestling world. He attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega after their main event match in Las Vegas on May 25. That was followed up by a memorable appearance on Jericho's podcast when he criticized WWE's creative process.

In the ring, Moxley also won the IWGP United States Championship in his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling by beating Juice Robinson at the Best of the Super Juniors Finals show on June 5.

Next up for Moxley will be a showdown with Omega in AEW at All Out on Aug. 31. This is a far cry from the guy who was doing skits about getting inoculated to protect himself from germs.