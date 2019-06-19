Ranking Every No. 1 NBA Draft Pick from the Last 30 Years

1 of 10

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

30. Anthony Bennett, Cleveland Cavaliers, 2013

Three picks on this list rank behind Bennett in career games played, but he checks in dead last in points (4.4), rebounds (3.1), assists (0.5), steals (0.4) and blocks (0.2) per game. He's also 30th in field-goal percentage (39.2 percent).

Though his draft year was weak and yielded just two All-Stars (Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo), Bennett stands out as the least valuable top selection in memory. He played for four teams in his four seasons, started just four games and was out of the league by January 2017.

29. Michael Olowokandi, Los Angeles Clippers, 1998

It's hard to absorb the fact that a hulking 7'0" center took just 19.9 percent of his career shots from inside three feet (excluding his first two seasons since that data was not yet tracked). You'd think somebody would have pushed 1998's top pick to use his size to generate higher-percentage looks. But when you recall all-time great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's damning account of Olowokandi's stubbornness, it gets easier to understand why the big man—in shot profile and every other aspect of his career—was his own worst enemy.

Writing for ESPN in 2011, Abdul-Jabbar, who worked with the Clippers during Olowokandi's time there, explained:

"At practice, I would attempt to point out Mr. Olowokandi's faults to him, ones he constantly repeated and resulted in lost possessions for the team or personal fouls that sent him to the bench. His reaction to my attempts to correct his bad habits was to take my input as a personal insult and embarrassment. He told me point-blank that he would not be criticized in front of the team. He stuck to his word and, as a result, had very few successful moments on the court playing the way he wanted to play. He took his place on the list of athletically gifted washouts who have been in and out of the league in the past 10 years."

Olowokandi somehow played 500 career games and even averaged double-digit points in his final two years with the Clippers. But he shot 43.5 percent for his career, posted negative box plus/minus figures every season and ranks dead last on this list in win shares per 48 minutes.

We're going to rank Markelle Fultz and Greg Oden ahead of Olowokandi even though their combined games-played totals don't come close to his. That's because the damage Olowokandi did by being on the floor was greater than the void created by Fultz's and Oden's chronic unavailability.

For the Kandi Man, more was less.

28. Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia 76ers, 2017

Nobody on our list has played fewer games than Fultz, who's seen action in just 33 contests over two seasons. Nobody's future is hazier.

Still just 21, Fultz has obvious talent. He's slithery with the ball in his hands, changes pace well and has a clear knack for creating space with deceptive strength. But his shooting woes—caused by some combination of scapular muscle imbalance, mechanical changes, thoracic outlet syndrome and the full-on yips—means there's no telling what's ahead.

He could ultimately wind up a bigger bust than Bennett or a multi-time All-Star. For now, the former seems much more likely.

27. Greg Oden, Portland Trail Blazers, 2007

Oden gave the Blazers exactly 82 games in his five years with the organization. Beset by injury throughout his career, the 7'0" center underwent three microfracture surgeries on his knees and never stayed on the floor long enough to deliver on his considerable promise.

Referencing per-36-minute figures is misleading for a player who saw that much time in just three of his 105 career games. But it's telling that even in his constantly hobbled state, Oden managed per-36 averages of 14.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks on 57.4 percent shooting.

The talent was there, but the body just never gave it a chance to shine.

26. Kwame Brown, Washington Wizards, 2001

Brown was a legitimately solid interior defender and rebounder who survived a brutal NBA introduction to carve out a 12-year, 607-game career. He was never a star and came off the bench more often than not, but to endure that long after a baptism by fire playing alongside Michael Jordan (and then Kobe Bryant) shows remarkable resiliency.

That said, Brown's career was that of a serviceable journeyman, and he averaged just 10.9 points in his most productive season at age 21. He easily had the best career of anyone we've ranked so far, but we still haven't come across anyone with a truly impactful prime.