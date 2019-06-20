Dikembe Mutombo's Nephew Mfiondu Kabengele to Clippers: LA's Current Roster

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Florida State center Mfiondu Kabengele with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Here is a look at how the Clippers' roster looks after the selection:

Clippers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Danilo Gallinari, SF: $21.6M (2020)

Louis Williams, SG: $8M (2021)

Montrezl Harrell, PF: $6M (2020)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: $3.7M (2022)

Jerome Robinson, SG: $3.3M (2022)

Sindarius Thornwell, SG: $1.3M (2020)

Landry Shamet, PG: $1.8M (2022)

Tyrone Wallace, SG: $1.5M (2020)

Mfiondu Kabengele, C: $1.7 (2023)

Free Agents

Angel Delgado, C: RFA

Garrett Temple, SG: UFA

Ivica Zubac, C: RFA

JaMychal Green, PF: UFA

Johnathan Motley, PF: RFA

Patrick Beverley, PG: UFA

Rodney McGruder, SG: RFA

Wilson Chandler, SF: UFA

Kabengele, 21, averaged 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game during his sophomore season. He won the ACC Sixth Man of The Year, emerging as one of the best bench players in the nation.

“I’m going to be able to accept the role [of reserve],” Kabengele said, per Chris Dortch of NBA.com. “Not only accept it but excel in it. I’m going to bring a lot of energy and focus on being a great rebounder. At the next level, I’ll be ready if they allow me to have that kind of role.”

The nephew of Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, Kabengele is listed at 6'10" and 256 pounds and has a 7'3" wingspan, one of the largest in the class.

A late growth spurt ultimately helps round out Kabengele's game, as he has some leftover skills from his time as a guard. That versatility should allow the Clippers to see him fit well within the modern NBA game. Kabengele shot 36.9 percent from three last season and is a good free-throw shooter, which should make him an easy fit for the NBA's inside-out game. He also has enough bulk to finish near the rim.

However, Kabengele will need to avoid his propensity for fouls and continue to develop into a consistent three-point shooter if he wants to stick in an NBA rotation. His skill set projects him to potentially be a starter at the NBA level if those things develop; he has the side-to-side athleticism and leaping ability to be a strong defender in the middle.

The Clippers rounded out their roster this season with high-energy, team-first players. Kabengele fits the mold set by the likes of Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell.