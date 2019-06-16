Best and Worst Case Scenarios for Brock Lesnar's WWE Money in the Bank Cash-in

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar should not be Mr. Money in the Bank.

It would be difficult to think of an active roster member less deserving of the briefcase. Lesnar doesn't need it in order to get a title shot, much less win the title. With few exceptions, the briefcase is typically won by a wrestler who couldn't win the world title in a straight-up match. That's the entire point of the thing: to elevate a wrestler who would otherwise not get to the main event on his own. Lesnar is the type of guy who gets cashed in on; he shouldn't been the guy cashing in.

Lesnar is also a part-time Superstar, which means the briefcase is only sporadically present on weekly TV. And every day that the briefcase is not on Raw, it loses its importance and relevance. WWE always tries to flip that logic; when Lesnar would be gone for months at a time, the company would explain that Lesnar was a marquee attraction, who made the title more exclusive and important by defending it less.

Of course, it didn't work out that way. For the title to feel important, fans first have to care about what happens to it. And the universal title has such a short lineage and history that any absence of the title gives us less reason to care about what happened to it, not more. And the same is true with the briefcase. Leave it off television for long enough, and people might find that they don't miss it.

Lesnar's probably won't hold the briefcase for a full year or anywhere close to it. But, when he finally does cash it in, under what circumstances will it happen? And will he actually win the tittle? Here are five possible eventualities to ponder over.