Lionel Messi: Argentina to 'Raise Their Heads' After Colombia Copa America Loss

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has called on the team to "raise their heads" after their defeat to Colombia in the Copa America on Saturday.

The Albiceleste got off to a disappointing start in Brazil, as they were beaten 2-0 in their first game. They toiled for long spells before goals from Roger Martinez and Duvan Zapata secured the three points for Colombia.

After their struggles at the FIFA World Cup last summer, it appears Argentina are set for another challenging major tournament. Following the game, Messi said the team must lift themselves, per Alex Shaw of Goal:

"There are positives to come out of this, we are ready to accept the challenge that we have. There is no time to complain, we have to look ahead, we have to raise our heads and continue, there's still a lot of the tournament left.

"They kept the ball well but didn't create clear opportunities, but when we took a step forwards in the second half they scored a goal. When we were playing at our best, they scored a great goal and it cost us."

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Despite their poor performance, Argentina's destiny remains in their own hands, and they will still be favourites to beat Paraguay and Qatar in their remaining Group B games.

Still, this situation is an unusual one for the team, as defeats in their first game of this competition are rare:

Premier Sports shared the two Colombia goals, with Argentina's defending leaving much to be desired:

On the evidence of this encounter, manager Lionel Scaloni has been unable to find answers to the issues that have blighted this Argentina side for so long.

Colombia's goals illustrated the Albiceleste are still lacking in defensive cohesion and aggression. Further forward, the balance in midfield is skewed, and despite a raft of attacking talent in the squad, there's no fluidity about their work in the final third.

Additionally, the team appears to be devoid of belief. As former United States international Janusz Michallik noted, Argentina don't seem to know how to get back into matches after going behind:

Football journalist Andy West commented on Messi's performance and the pressure he is under to thrive at international level:

While Argentina should still have enough to get out of the group stage, barring some stunning individual displays from their skipper, it's hard to see them making a deep run at the tournament. There are too many problems lingering in the side that even Messi's brilliance can't cover up.

Messi is still on the hunt for his first major piece of silverware with Argentina. He's played in three major finals for his country—at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the last two Copas—but lost them all. Based on Saturday's showing, it would be a surprise if the Albiceleste made it that far again.