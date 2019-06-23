Power of Positivity: How WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Can Exceed Expectations

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Most fans have likely barely noticed that WWE Stomping Grounds is this Sunday. The build has been terrible. The card is dominated by rematches that weren't all that great the first time around. It feels like there's nothing worth getting excited about.

However, as The New Day would espouse with their signature power of positivity, negativity is unhealthy. No one wants to go into a massive event with the expectation it will fail. It makes the entire experience unbearable.

While WWE's latest major pay-per-view could be as bad as it looks, it has a chance to blow away all expectations. A few key points stand out that will help this WWE event impress even the most skeptical viewer.

This is the most talented roster WWE has ever assembled even if some of that has been due to a brute force hiring process meant to cripple independent promotions. This is a moment in time where WWE needs to make an impact, mostly due to self-inflicted failures.

Even certain matches on this card stand out that could overdeliver. With the right perspective, everyone could go into Stomping Grounds with hope. Let's build that hope.