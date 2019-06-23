Power of Positivity: How WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Can Exceed Expectations

Power of Positivity: How WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Can Exceed ExpectationsJune 23, 2019
Most fans have likely barely noticed that WWE Stomping Grounds is this Sunday. The build has been terrible. The card is dominated by rematches that weren't all that great the first time around. It feels like there's nothing worth getting excited about.
However, as The New Day would espouse with their signature power of positivity, negativity is unhealthy. No one wants to go into a massive event with the expectation it will fail. It makes the entire experience unbearable.
While WWE's latest major pay-per-view could be as bad as it looks, it has a chance to blow away all expectations. A few key points stand out that will help this WWE event impress even the most skeptical viewer.
This is the most talented roster WWE has ever assembled even if some of that has been due to a brute force hiring process meant to cripple independent promotions. This is a moment in time where WWE needs to make an impact, mostly due to self-inflicted failures.
Even certain matches on this card stand out that could overdeliver. With the right perspective, everyone could go into Stomping Grounds with hope. Let's build that hope.
Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston Can Put Indelible Exclamation Mark on Feud
Few wrestlers in WWE right now have been through the ringer more than Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler, and they've done so much of it together. The first time the two ever wrestled one on one on live television was November 23, 2009 on Monday Night Raw.
They've battled many times on Raw and SmackDown. They've also fought at SummerSlam, Night of Champions, Capitol Punishment, Elimination Chamber and Super ShowDown. They've competed at live events, in dark matches and even on Superstars.
They've traded the United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship as well as battled with multiple partners for the WWE Tag Team Championships. These two have fought each other for everything to get to this point.
Despite their chemistry though, few would rank their rivalry among the best in this past decade. The matches run together due to overuse. At times, it felt like they were holding each other back from greater heights.
Their steel cage match at Stomping Grounds can be the contest that changes the discussion about their rivalry. It can allow them both to take that step forward that solidifies their careers in WWE.
No two wrestlers are likely more motivated going into this show than Kofi and Ziggler. They have everything to prove on a card that lacks a clear main event.
Everyone will be talking about Stomping Grounds for years to come if these veterans bring their all and deliver on all the potential they have.
Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Will Look to Make Up for WrestleMania
Going into WrestleMania 35, several matches stood out as potential showstealers. Given the story going in and the talent involved, Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre was a dark horse contender. However, on an overall strong 'Mania card, the two fell short.
In particular, The Big Dog showed his own ring rust in his first singles match back. Reigns' return was heavily protected, and he was kept out of the ring as much as possible going into The Showcase of the Immortals. It didn't pay off.
Now, the former multiple-time champion is back in form but still lacks a standout performance. This can be his moment to shine. While at the height of his first run in WWE The Big Dog was heavily criticized, his in-ring work was consistently outstanding. He always rose to the occasion.
The Scottish Psychopath also has something to prove. While he has had a bevvy of solid matches since coming to the main roster, McIntyre has often been kept out of the spotlight as a singles star. His best performances have been as a part of a team.
He can make a resounding statement as a top heel by pushing The Big Dog to his limit. The two have the right styles and obvious talent to deliver an absolute standout performance.
It may all just come down to how much Shane McMahon gets involved. Hopefully, The Miz will be able to get Boy Wonder out of the way early to allow these two heavyweights to beat each other up with reckless abandon.
The Women Will Once More Have Something to Prove After Missing Saudi Arabia
Since it has now become expected, fewer fans were talking about the exclusion of the female wrestlers at WWE Super ShowDown than for past Saudi Arabia events. However, it was still a relevant issue. WWE may have rushed out Stomping Grounds to make sure the women got a major pay-per-view spotlight in June.
The two matches on paper are not massively exciting. Fan have seen Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss, and neither provided much to get excited about. However, their exclusion and WWE's reluctance to announce a second WWE Evolution has to be great motivation.
The Man is only truly starting her run as champion while WWE booking has tempered her momentum since WrestleMania. The Lady needs a big performance now after falling short in several key performances. The two had solid chemistry in their first outing.
All in all, there's potential for them to deliver, and they'll certainly bring their best. Lynch has proven her ability to deliver, but Evans has to step up. If she fails now, her spotlight will falter quickly.
The Hugger is even fresher to her own title run. After a lackluster Raw Women's Championship run, this is her second chance, and it starts with the woman that stopped her momentum short the first time around.
Given her recent run of concussions, The Goddess may not get as many chances in the coming years as she has in the past. She needs to be able to prove she's more than a charismatic speaker before WWE moves her back to a managerial or authority role.
All these women have everything to gain and nothing to lose. There's no expectations for them to deliver, but, if they do, it will make a statement the division desperately needs.
205 Live Gets Another Chance to Steal the Show
Casual fans may often forget that 205 Live is still a weekly WWE show. While the brand is getting a slot on PPVs with more regularity, the show has suffered from the loss of its biggest three stars: Ali, Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander.
That does not mean the talent have given up. Some seem more motivated than ever before. The three men competing for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship on Sunday will certainly be looking to seize that spotlight.
Tony Nese put on a pair of strong performances with Murphy, but he has been lacking for real challengers since that time. Now, arguably the two biggest stars in the division, Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak, are stepping up in a big way.
Those paying attention would not be surprised if these three put on the biggest performance of the night. However, it would mean a lot for those less informed to see these three deliver.
Gulak has long awaited a second chance to prove himself after a disappointing SummerSlam match with Alexander. Tozawa's been looking to return to relevance for the first time since Neville took his title. Nese wants people to talk about him the same way they do the big three.
If these guys deliver as they can, some wrestlers are going to start wondering if they should be working in the cruiserweight division including Murphy and Alexander, who have barely appeared since their main-roster call-up.