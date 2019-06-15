Anthony Davis Rumors: Star Has 'Long Planned' to Sign Lakers Contract in 2020

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

After reportedly being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, Anthony Davis is reportedly planning on making Southern California his home for the foreseeable future. According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis "has long planned to sign a new contract with the Lakers once he becomes eligible for free agency in 2020."

Wojnarowski reported the Lakers agreed to acquire Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports noted Davis plans to play out the final year of his contract in 2019-20 and become a free agent after the season.

