Anthony Davis Rumors: Star Has 'Long Planned' to Sign Lakers Contract in 2020

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands for the national anthem before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

After reportedly being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, Anthony Davis is reportedly planning on making Southern California his home for the foreseeable future. According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis "has long planned to sign a new contract with the Lakers once he becomes eligible for free agency in 2020."

Wojnarowski reported the Lakers agreed to acquire Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports noted Davis plans to play out the final year of his contract in 2019-20 and become a free agent after the season.

     

