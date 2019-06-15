Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Projected Pelicans Lineup After Anthony Davis Trade

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans will have a new-look lineup in 2019-20 after they reportedly traded Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pels sent Davis to L.A. for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 overall selection in the 2019 NBA draft.

New Orleans also owns the No. 1 overall pick, and it is expected to take Duke superstar Zion Williamson, who will instantly become the new face of the franchise. With the fourth pick, Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver, Virginia's De'Andre Hunter and Duke's Cam Reddish are possible selections.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

In addition, key holdovers include guards Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore, center Jahlil Okafor (if the team exercises its club option) and power forward Cheick Diallo (if New Orleans retains him in free agency).

Forward Julius Randle has a player option for 2019-20, but he will likely decline it and land a longer deal in free agency after he enjoyed a career year.

There are question marks surrounding the Pelicans, including who they will take fourth overall, whether they will retain or trade Holiday and how healthy Ball (ankle) and Ingram (blood clot) will be when the 2019-20 season commences.

Assuming the Pels draft Williamson and Hunter, keep Holiday and have both Ball and Ingram at full health, they are in line to have deep, talented lineup.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

If New Orleans goes small, a starting five of Okafor, Williamson, Ingram, Holiday and Ball is possible. Four of those players will have been selected third overall or higher in the NBA draft, while Holiday was the No. 17 overall pick in 2009 and is a one-time All-Star.

Providing support off the bench in that scenario would be Hunter, Hart, Moore, Diallo, Christian Wood and Kenrich Williams, plus the Pels could make some moves in free agency.

New Orleans won't have much in terms of true bigs, but with that roster, head coach Alvin Gentry will have the luxury of mixing and matching.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Williamson seemingly has perennial All-Star and MVP potential, and Holiday is already an All-Star. Ingram averaged 18.3 points per game last season and has a chance to average over 20 points per contest annually. Ball carries questions with his health and shooting, but he is a quality passer and rebounder from the point guard position.

The Lakers are getting the best player in the Davis trade, but if Williamson is as good as advertised and the pieces New Orleans is getting can stay on the floor, it seemingly has a chance to improve significantly on its 33-49 record from last season and perhaps even compete for a playoff spot in the West.