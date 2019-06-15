World's Strongest Man 2019 Results: Tom, Luke Stoltman Advance to Finals

NOEL CELIS/Getty Images

The last day of qualifying for the 2019 World's Strongest Man final took place on Saturday, as a Last Man Standing competition entertained fans.

Great Britain's Tom Stoltman succeeded in joining brother Luke Stoltman in Sunday's final after both excelled with the Atlas Stones.

It was a great event for the British, with former rugby professional Adam Bishop earning a win to qualify alongside his countrymen.

Here are Saturday's results, courtesy of Nick English of Barbend.com:

Last Man Standing

Group 1: Luke Stoltman bt. Rob Kearney

Group 2: Adam Bishop bt. Robert Oberst

Group 3: Tom Stoltman bt. Aivars Smaukstelis

Group 4: JF Caron bt. Ole Martin Kristiansen

Group 5: Trey Mitchell bt. Oleksii Novikov

2019 World Strongest Man Finalists



Hafthor Bjornsson, Iceland (current champion)

Martins Licis, United States

Trey Mitchell, United States

Brian Shaw, United States

Tom Stoltman, Great Britain

Luke Stoltman, Great Britain

Adam Bishop, Great Britain

JF Caron, Canada

Konstantine Janashia, Georgia

Mateusz Kieliszkowski, Poland

Saturday Recap

Day 3 witnessed a true test of strength, with the hopeful qualifiers battling back and forth with a 200-kilogram Atlas Stone.

Five contests saw the runners-up and third-placed athletes from each group undertake a play-off to stay in the reckoning for the title.

The Stoltman brothers were in top form as they prevailed in the event where each participant must pass the stone back and forth until one man can no longer physically continue.

Luke Stoltman eliminated American strongman Rob Kearney, and Tom defeated Latvian Aivars Smaukstelis.

There was a twist of events as Kevin Faires was unable to take his opening lift in Group 4. That meant the American was obliged to step aside, according to competition rules, allowing Ole Martin Kristiansen to take his spot to face JF Caron.

However, the Canadian was too good, as Kristiansen failed with his fifth lift to crash out of the event.

Trey Mitchell and Oleksii Novikov were involved in an incredible encounter, and Mitchell displayed formidable endurance with 14 repetitions.

Hafthor Bjornsson is the current champion, but the Game of Thrones star, who plays the Mountain in the TV series, will compete in the final with a torn plantar fascia—per English—damaging his chances of retaining his crown.