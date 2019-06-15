World's Strongest Man 2019 Results: Tom, Luke Stoltman Advance to Finals

World's Strongest Man 2019 Results: Tom, Luke Stoltman Advance to FinalsJune 15, 2019
The last day of qualifying for the 2019 World's Strongest Man final took place on Saturday, as a Last Man Standing competition entertained fans.
Great Britain's Tom Stoltman succeeded in joining brother Luke Stoltman in Sunday's final after both excelled with the Atlas Stones.
It was a great event for the British, with former rugby professional Adam Bishop earning a win to qualify alongside his countrymen.
Here are Saturday's results, courtesy of Nick English of Barbend.com:
Last Man Standing
Group 1: Luke Stoltman bt. Rob Kearney
Group 2: Adam Bishop bt. Robert Oberst
Group 3: Tom Stoltman bt. Aivars Smaukstelis
Group 4: JF Caron bt. Ole Martin Kristiansen
Group 5: Trey Mitchell bt. Oleksii Novikov
2019 World Strongest Man Finalists
Hafthor Bjornsson, Iceland (current champion)
Martins Licis, United States
Trey Mitchell, United States
Brian Shaw, United States
Tom Stoltman, Great Britain
Luke Stoltman, Great Britain
Adam Bishop, Great Britain
JF Caron, Canada
Konstantine Janashia, Georgia
Mateusz Kieliszkowski, Poland
Saturday Recap
Day 3 witnessed a true test of strength, with the hopeful qualifiers battling back and forth with a 200-kilogram Atlas Stone.
Five contests saw the runners-up and third-placed athletes from each group undertake a play-off to stay in the reckoning for the title.
The Stoltman brothers were in top form as they prevailed in the event where each participant must pass the stone back and forth until one man can no longer physically continue.
Luke Stoltman eliminated American strongman Rob Kearney, and Tom defeated Latvian Aivars Smaukstelis.
There was a twist of events as Kevin Faires was unable to take his opening lift in Group 4. That meant the American was obliged to step aside, according to competition rules, allowing Ole Martin Kristiansen to take his spot to face JF Caron.
However, the Canadian was too good, as Kristiansen failed with his fifth lift to crash out of the event.
Trey Mitchell and Oleksii Novikov were involved in an incredible encounter, and Mitchell displayed formidable endurance with 14 repetitions.
Hafthor Bjornsson is the current champion, but the Game of Thrones star, who plays the Mountain in the TV series, will compete in the final with a torn plantar fascia—per English—damaging his chances of retaining his crown.
