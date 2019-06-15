NXT's Matt Riddle Reportedly Won't Move to WWE Main Roster 'For a Long Time'

Photo credit: WWE.com.

There are reportedly no immediate plans in place to move WWE Superstar Matt Riddle from NXT to the main roster.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc.), Riddle is expected to remain in NXT for a "long time" since WWE "isn't looking to rush" him into anything on Raw or SmackDown.

Since making his in-ring debut for NXT in October, Riddle has quickly developed into one of the brand's top stars. He has all the makings of a future NXT champion before eventually getting his chance on the main roster.

The 33-year-old former UFC star has a magnetic personality that fans are drawn to, and he is also a remarkable technical wrestler capable of putting on some fantastic matches.

Most recently, Riddle and The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong went at it in a hard-hitting affair at NXT TakeOver: XXV this month. Riddle prevailed in what was quite possibly one of the best matches in all of wrestling this year.

Additionally, Riddle has mixed it up with the likes of NXT champion Adam Cole and NXT North American champion Velveteen Dream during his tenure. At NXT TakeOver: New York in April, Riddle fell just short of beating Dream for his title.

Riddle is the type of performer who doesn't necessarily need a title in order to be relevant, but it would be a major surprise if he doesn't win the NXT Championship at least once before departing the yellow brand.

Cole and Johnny Gargano are currently embroiled in a feud over the strap, but if Cole emerges from that rivalry with the title still in his possession, Riddle has the makings of an ideal next opponent.

Given the struggles the WWE creative team has had with properly booking and utilizing talent called up from NXT in recent years, a long and fruitful run in NXT is likely the best possible thing for the growth and development of Riddle's career at this point.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).