WWE Rumors: 'Mind-Blowing' Number of Superstars Have Contacted AEW

With All Elite Wrestling making waves, a significant portion of the WWE roster has reportedly already reached out to the upstart company.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WhatCulture.com), a "mind-blowing" number of WWE Superstars have contacted AEW because of the promotion's "insane momentum."

Meltzer added: "WWE didn't expect this ... to keep growing. [They] would have thought it was beginner's luck the first time, but now they can't say that."

AEW made its pay-per-view debut last month with Double or Nothing in front of a sold-out crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The event was widely praised, and it featured the surprise AEW debut of Jon Moxley, who previously held the WWE Championship as Dean Ambrose.

Along with Moxley, Dustin Rhodes (Goldust) and Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger) are among the former WWE Superstars who have already signed with AEW.

Per Meltzer (h/t Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc.), WWE is offering more money in an effort to get people to stay, but some within WWE are "miserable" and may not be persuaded.

In an interview with Chris Jericho that aired after Double or Nothing, Moxley talked about the toxicity of the creative process in WWE and how it contributed to his departure. Based on Meltzer's report, Moxley may not be the only one who feels that way.

AEW is scheduled to begin airing a weekly television show on TNT later this year, which means it will soon have a platform on par with what WWE has in the form of Raw and SmackDown.

Raw and SmackDown ratings have struggled in recent months because of a stale product, but NXT continues to thrive. That may be the key to WWE retaining some of the talent that is considering leaving.

Tyler Breeze was recently sent from Raw back to NXT, and he already looks like a legitimate top star after one TakeOver match against Velveteen Dream. If other stars follow suit, the WWE may see its morale climb and have a better chance to combat what AEW has to offer.

