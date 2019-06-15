Jon Moxley: 'I Could Wrestle Till I'm 100...Stem Cell Research, You Never Know!'

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

A reinvigorated Jon Moxley has designs on wrestling for many years to come on the heels of his highly publicized WWE departure.

Ahead of his return to the independent scene for Northeast Wrestling in Connecticut on Friday, the former Dean Ambrose spoke with TMZ Sports and provided an ambitious outlook: "I'm so excited ... I could wrestle till I'm 100...stem cell research, you never know!"

While wrestling until he's 100 may be stretching it, Moxley has undoubtedly made the most of the past two months.

After leaving WWE in late April following a 10-year stint, Moxley made his All Elite Wrestling debut at Double or Nothing in May by attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega after the main event. Then, Moxley beat Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship in his first match for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

On Sunday, Moxley beat Shota Umino in the opening match at Dominion and then announced his intention to take part in NJPW's G1 Climax tournament.

With so many opportunities ahead of him, the 33-year-old Moxley said he feels like he's "18 again."

In addition to his New Japan and indie dates, the former Shield member is gearing up to be a huge part of AEW moving forward.

First, Moxley is scheduled to face Joey Janela in his debut match for AEW at Fyter Fest on June 29. Moxley will then go one on one with Omega at the massive All Out pay-per-view on Aug. 31.

Moxley revealed in a recent interview on Jericho's podcast, Talk is Jericho, that he became unhappy in WWE primarily because of creative differences, but he is taking his career into his own hands now, and his comments suggest that he is enjoying the ride.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).