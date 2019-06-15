Gremio's Everton Talks Up Transfer: 'Maybe I Can Fit in at Manchester United'

PEDRO UGARTE/Getty Images

Brazil international Everton has opened the door to a possible move to European football this summer and has said he thinks he'd be a good fit at Manchester United.

The 23-year-old is part of the Selecao squad for the 2019 Copa America and has been suggested as a possible target for a switch to Europe in the summer transfer window.

Speaking after he scored in the 3-0 win over Bolivia in the Copa on Friday, Everton told the Daily Mail he thinks he'd do well with the Red Devils or other European outfits.

"I'm a player that's always trying to get on top [of the opposition]," he said of his style. "Cutting in from the left with dribbles and good finishes. Clubs in Europe have this style of play too and maybe I can fit in at Manchester United and others."

The forward earlier said that he is currently "focused only on the national team."

Sanderson and Law note in the report that United and local rivals Manchester City have been linked with him.

Everton's goal in the win over Bolivia will do little to quell the hype building around him. After replacing David Neres in the second half, he skipped inside from the left flank and curled home a brilliant strike:

The Brazil Football account noted there are some areas where the Gremio man needs to improve, but he has an eye for goal:

That's been evident in recent seasons. Last year, the forward netted 10 times in 28 Brazilian top-flight games, and he has three from six outings in 2019; Everton also scored five times in the Copa Libertadores last year and has three this term.

With that in mind, you sense all eyes will be on him at the Copa America to see if he can perform on the biggest stage. As Neymar is absent from the tournament through injury, there will be opportunities for the likes of Everton, Neres and Richarlison to impress for Brazil.

Sports Illustrated's Luis Miguel Echegaray thinks Everton will be one of a couple of breakout stars for the host nation:

The Premier League would clearly be a step up in quality for the player, and he'd add something different to the United attack.

There is uncertainty in the wide positions at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial remains inconsistent, Marcus Rashford is more effective as a centre-forward and Alexis Sanchez has toiled since his arrival at the club from Arsenal in January 2018.

United have already signed winger Daniel James from Swansea City, but it's possible they could look for further reinforcements in attack.