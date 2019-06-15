Philippe Coutinho Discusses 'Tough Time' at Barcelona Amid Transfer Rumours

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has said he's endured a "tough time" since arriving at the club amid speculation he may be on the move this summer.

The Brazil international became Barcelona's record signing in January 2018 after developing into one of the standout players in the Premier League with Liverpool. However, he's not been able to find consistency at the Camp Nou, triggering rumours about a possible departure.

Speaking after he netted twice for Brazil in a 3-0 Copa America win over Bolivia on Friday, the midfielder said it's been a testing spell, per Guy Atkinson of Goal: "I do not have much to say to [Barcelona fans]; I am grateful for all the support that I have always received. I had a tough time on the field because I have not performed as expected, but football is like that and I'm working hard to improve."

It was reported by Ignasi Oliva Gispert of Goal at the start of June that Barcelona were ready to let a number of big names go in the summer window, including Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti.

Coutinho showed what he is capable of with a brace on Friday. His first came from the penalty spot, while his second was a header after neat approach play from Richarlison and Roberto Firmino:

"It's a very happy day to have scored two goals, to have helped the team and come out with a victory," said the 27-year-old.

Spanish football journalist Rik Sharma thinks the Copa may aid Coutinho in rediscovering his best:

Although some eyebrows were raised at a possible £142 million deal for Coutinho between Liverpool and Barcelona, the Brazilian appeared to be an ideal player for the Blaugrana setup.

During his time with the Reds, he had showcased many positive traits. The former Inter Milan star was positive and direct, and Coutinho's ability to thread delicate passes through tight spaces and hammer shots at goal from distance made him difficult to contain.

For Barcelona, those moments of inspiration have been rare and towards the back end of last season, there were spells when the Camp Nou crowd made their frustration with the player clear.

The Spanish Football Podcast joked about his performance for Brazil and his respective struggles for the Blaugrana:

If it doesn't work out for the player at Barcelona it would be a shame, as so many of his best attributes align with the traditions of the Catalan clubs. If Coutinho does thrive this summer in a successful Brazil team, he may return to his team with a fresh sense of pursue.

Yet if Barcelona do get a sizeable offer for Coutinho, you sense he will be on his way. Under manager Ernesto Valverde he doesn't appear to have a natural spot in the system and the player himself may potentially welcome the chance of a new start.