Report: Hirving Lozano Close to $56M Napoli Transfer as Manchester United Outbid

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Hirving Lozano looks as though he's set to swap PSV Eindhoven for Napoli, with reports suggesting the Serie A side has beaten Premier League giants Manchester United to a deal for the prolific forward.

Sky Sport Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio reported news of Napoli's €50 million ($56 million) bid, an offer which also includes bonuses (h/t Football Italia). However, before Partenopei boss Carlo Ancelotti can start to celebrate, Di Marzio also noted "there is a very large stumbling block in the form of his image rights."

Di Marzio explained what the issue regarding image rights stems from: "Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis insists on having his new players sign over all their image rights to the club, but this has caused some previous moves to collapse entirely."

If this problem can be worked around, Napoli will make a statement of intent by landing Lozano. The move would not only showcase the potential of Ancelotti's team to put up a stronger challenge to Juventus in the Italian top flight next season, but Lozano's arrival would also give Napoli an enviable array of match-winners in attacking areas.

He would be one more versatile talent alongside Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne.

The latter is the talisman of the team in the final third, having scored 14 goals and provided six assists across all competitions last season. He's also become a force for the Azzurri at international level:

Insigne's performances are encouraging mega-rich Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain to make a move, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira (h/t Football Italia).

Losing €100 million-rated Insigne would be a huge blow for Napoli but one the club would offset by getting a deal for Lozano over the line. He's been sensational for PSV in recent seasons:

It's no surprise United have been keen, with Il Roma reporting the player was tempted by a move to Old Trafford but that his agent, Mino Raiola, would prefer his client moved to Naples (h/t Alan Scott of The Sun).

Taking his agent's advice may work out better for Lozano considering Napoli are in the UEFA Champions League next season. Meanwhile, United face a campaign Europe's second tier, the UEFA Europa League, for the second time in four years.

Napoli are also guided by Ancelotti, one of the best and most decorated managers in the game, having lifted the Champions League a combined three times during spells in charge of AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Ancelotti's experience offers a better means for Lozano to further his development than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who appeared out of his depth at times after replacing Jose Mourinho in December.