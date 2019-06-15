TMZ: NBA Asked Drake Not to Attend Warriors Home Games Due to Security Concerns

Adam Wells

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 13: Drake reacts to a play during Game Six of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Drake wasn't at Oracle Arena for the Toronto Raptors' series-clinching win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday because of security concerns.

Per TMZ Sports, the NBA asked the hip-hop star not to travel to Oakland for the series because they were concerned about the possibility of Golden State Warriors fans taunting and throwing items at him that could potentially put others around him at risk.

Dennis Graham, Drake's father, told TMZ his son's animated antics during games at Scotiabank Arena would play differently on an opponent's home court.

"When people see you in Toronto and you're making sideline things like that, you have to be careful," Graham said. "With the rowdy fans, you can't take chances."

Even though Drake didn't get to be in the building when the Raptors won their first NBA title, he probably came out ahead by sitting with other Toronto fans in Jurassic Park outside Scotiabank Arena.

After the Raptors' 114-110 win, Drake did a postgame interview with a swarm of reporters in the same way Kawhi Leonard did when he was named Finals MVP.

Drake was a source of controversy throughout the playoffs, and Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer questioned how much in-game access he had during the Eastern Conference Finals, prompting the league to speak with the Raptors about it.

