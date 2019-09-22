5-Star C Prospect Walker Kessler Commits to UNC over Duke, Michigan and More

Credit: 247Sports

The University of North Carolina has added a premier big man to its roster for the 2020-21 season after Walker Kessler committed to the program.

Kessler announced his decision to play for the Tar Heels on Instagram Sunday night. According to 247Sports' Evan Daniels, it is a verbal commitment. Kessler took his official visit to Chapel Hill over the weekend.

Kessler was favored to commit to Duke, with 247Sports' Crystal Ball giving the Blue Devils a 64 percent chance. He also received offers from and visited Michigan, Virginia and Vanderbilt.

Kessler is part of a loaded class of 2020 prospects from the state of Georgia that also includes JT Thor and Sharife Cooper. He's a 5-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 3 center and No. 15 overall player, per 247Sports.

Listed at 6'10" and 225 pounds, Kessler fits squarely into the mold of a modern-day big man who is capable of scoring away from the basket.

Here's the scouting report for Kessler from 247Sports' Jerry Meyer:

"Good size and build for a center while appearing to still be growing. Average athlete. Gets up and down the court, though. Greatest strength is a variety of scoring moves, including hook shots. Can stretch defense with shooting. Good hands and feel for the game. Positional rebounder and defender. Worst case scenario projects as a solid NBA backup center."

Because of his size and instincts on the court, it's not a surprise Kessler drew attention from many of the nation's top programs.