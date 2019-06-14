Watch Patrick Reed Snap Club over Knee After Chunked Chip Shot at 2019 US Open

Watch Patrick Reed Snap Club over Knee After Chunked Chip Shot at 2019 US OpenJune 15, 2019
Golf is typically a stoic, serene game.
However, Patrick Reed displayed the exact opposite of that during Friday's second round of the 2019 U.S. Open when he snapped his club over his knee Bo Jackson-style:
U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf
Patrick Reed with a frustrating end to his round. #USOpen https://t.co/L6I3wsHw77
Justin Bieber might say Reed, a father of two, has "that dad strength."
Reed's missed chip was a fitting end to a frustrating day at Pebble Beach. The 2018 Masters champion had two bogeys and a double bogey, leading to a two-over par score for the round and landing him just above the cut line. He's tied for 56th at two over heading into the weekend.
The 28-year-old is fresh off of getting cut at the PGA Championship last month.
At the other end of the spectrum, Gary Woodland holds the lead at nine under par.
Woodland Has Lead at U.S. Open
1. Gary Woodland (-9) 2. Justin Rose (-7) T-32 Tiger Woods (E)