Watch Patrick Reed Snap Club over Knee After Chunked Chip Shot at 2019 US Open

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 15, 2019

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: Patrick Reed of the United States reacts to a shot during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 14, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Golf is typically a stoic, serene game.

However, Patrick Reed displayed the exact opposite of that during Friday's second round of the 2019 U.S. Open when he snapped his club over his knee Bo Jackson-style:

Justin Bieber might say Reed, a father of two, has "that dad strength."

Reed's missed chip was a fitting end to a frustrating day at Pebble Beach. The 2018 Masters champion had two bogeys and a double bogey, leading to a two-over par score for the round and landing him just above the cut line. He's tied for 56th at two over heading into the weekend.

The 28-year-old is fresh off of getting cut at the PGA Championship last month. 

At the other end of the spectrum, Gary Woodland holds the lead at nine under par.

Related

    Woodland Has Lead at U.S. Open

    1. Gary Woodland (-9) 2. Justin Rose (-7) T-32 Tiger Woods (E)

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Woodland Has Lead at U.S. Open

    1. Gary Woodland (-9) 2. Justin Rose (-7) T-32 Tiger Woods (E)

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    US Open Tee Times for Rd. 3 ⏰

    Golf logo
    Golf

    US Open Tee Times for Rd. 3 ⏰

    U.S. Open
    via U.S. Open

    5 People Hurt, 2 Hospitalized by Runaway Golf Cart at US Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    5 People Hurt, 2 Hospitalized by Runaway Golf Cart at US Open

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Live Leaderboard: 2019 US Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: 2019 US Open

    Pga
    via Pga