Watch Patrick Reed Snap Club over Knee After Chunked Chip Shot at 2019 US Open

Golf is typically a stoic, serene game.

However, Patrick Reed displayed the exact opposite of that during Friday's second round of the 2019 U.S. Open when he snapped his club over his knee Bo Jackson-style:

Justin Bieber might say Reed, a father of two, has "that dad strength."

Reed's missed chip was a fitting end to a frustrating day at Pebble Beach. The 2018 Masters champion had two bogeys and a double bogey, leading to a two-over par score for the round and landing him just above the cut line. He's tied for 56th at two over heading into the weekend.

The 28-year-old is fresh off of getting cut at the PGA Championship last month.

At the other end of the spectrum, Gary Woodland holds the lead at nine under par.