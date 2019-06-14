Texans End Pursuit of Nick Caserio for GM Job, Patriots Drop Tampering Charges

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Texans will not be hiring Nick Caserio as their next general manager.

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported Friday the Texans are withdrawing their pursuit of the New England Patriots director of player personnel and, as a result, the Patriots are withdrawing tampering charges.

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair issued a statement regarding the situation:

The position opened up when Houston fired Brian Gaine on June 7.

Immediately, Caserio was pegged as the favorite to replace Gaine.

McClain pointed out Caserio was the Texans' first choice "the last time" when Houston ultimately hired Gaine in Jan. 2018, while MMQB.com's Albert Breer noted Caserio's friendship with Texans head coach Bill O'Brien.

Allegations of tampering entered the equation during a Super Bowl ring ceremony at Patriots owner Robert Kraft's home, according to Houston's ABC13:

"Former Patriots team chaplain and current Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby attended that party, as did Caserio, New England's director of player personnel since 2008. The Texans have requested permission to interview Caserio for their GM job but have not been granted permission to date, per sources."

Moving forward, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Texans might go the entire 2019-2020 season without a general manager—instead having O'Brien, Easterby and the scouting department collectively doing the job.