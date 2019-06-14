Zdeno Chara Reveals Multiple Fractures, Plates, Wiring in Jaw After SCF Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 14, 2019

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, plays against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Boston Bruins star Zdeno Chara announced the extent of the damage done to his jaw during the Stanley Cup Final. 

Chara told reporters Friday he had multiple fractures in his jaw that required plates and wiring to hold it together for the final three games against the St. Louis Blues

Per the Bruins, Chara's expected recovery time is five to six weeks. 

Per The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa, Chara was "mostly on a liquid diet" due to his jaw.

Chara was injured during the second period of Boston's 4-2 Game 4 loss when a shot from Blues center Brayden Schenn got deflected into his face. He didn't return to the game, though he was present on the Bruins' bench in the third period. 

During media availability on June 6, Chara had to provide answers by writing them down because he couldn't talk or open his mouth. The 42-year-old was in the lineup for Game 5, despite originally being listed as a game-time decision. 

Chara even scored his first goal of the Stanley Cup Final in Game 6, an empty-netter in the Bruins' 5-1 victory. 

Boston's quest to win the Stanley Cup ultimately came up short with a 4-1 loss in Game 7 to give the Blues their first title in franchise history.

