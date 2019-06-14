Stone Cold to Interview AEW President, Bray Wyatt Update, More in WWE Roundup

Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

All Elite Wrestling President to Appear On Steve Austin Show

WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin announced Friday his Steve Austin Show podcast is set to return Tuesday featuring an interview with AEW President Tony Khan.

Khan and Co. enjoyed a memorable start to the promotion with last month's Double or Nothing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which featured a star-studded main event between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. They'll look to build off that momentum with Fyter Fest on June 29 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Austin's podcast has attracted a major following because the WWE Hall of Famer is a straight shooter who doesn't shy away from the tough questions. He'll surely press the AEW president on whether becoming a legitimate alternative to the wrestling industry's longtime gold standard is realistic.

Jim Ross, who spent more than two decades with WWE and now serves as AEW's lead announcer, praised Khan in an interview with Bleacher Report's Kenny Herzog last month:

"Tony's background as being an analytics guy, a research guy, is pretty amazing. He has a great foundation with today's metrics. He's a ubiquitous entrepreneur with a tremendously high IQ, but more important for wrestling fans is the fact that he's an old-school fan who can talk history with you. Wrestling infiltrated his psyche when he was a kid, and it never left."

Khan will get another chance to showcase that knowledge and potentially win over more fans during his appearance alongside Austin on Tuesday.

Bray Wyatt Expected for Monday Night Raw

Hype surrounding the return of Wyatt, who last appeared on WWE programming in November, has been building with the weekly release of Firefly Fun House vignettes starting in April.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Friday the former WWE champion is scheduled to attend Raw on Monday night in Los Angeles, which will mark the "first time in a while that he will physically be present at the taping." It's still unclear whether he'll appear in front of the live audience, though.

Next week's Raw will be the go-home show for the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view June 23, so it's possible Wyatt could appear to set the stage for interference during a match on that card.

More importantly, getting him back on weekly programming will help set up a meaningful summer feud leading up to SummerSlam in August. It's a key stretch as WWE attempts to reboot his character, which faded after his title run two years ago.

Rey Mysterio Discusses AEW Competition

Mysterio was in the main event of All In, a highly successful independent wrestling show held in September that helped pave the way for the formation of AEW.

Although the two-time World Heavyweight Championship holder opted for a WWE return in January, he said on Wrestling Inc.'s WINCLY podcast he's hoping the promotion is successful because the competition will bring out the best in everybody:

"It's affected it that now there is competition and competition has always known to been good. That is something we're all gonna have to face and step up our game for talent, behind the scenes, everybody. … But at the end of the day, this is great for business in general. We're all gonna wanna do our best to become the best. I don't think there is better options than wanting to be the best at your brand."

Mysterio recently had to vacate the United States title because a shoulder injury. It's not expected to force him to miss an extended period, however, as he also told WINCLY he could be back in action by late June or early July.

That'll leave him ample time to get involved in a new storyline for SummerSlam.