One Championship 2019 Results and Highlights from June One Hero Series

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Fu Qin Nan put in a dominant display to claim a unanimous-decision win over Liu Wei in the main event of the One Hero Series June event on Friday.

Fu put Liu down in the first round with a strong left hook and never really looked troubled during the bout in Shanghai.

A little further down the card, there were knockouts galore, with the penultimate fight of the night ending inside three minutes as Xie Wei downed Liu Deligerihu by TKO.

Here is the event in full, courtesy of the One Championship YouTube channel:

Results

Fu Qin Nan defeats Liu Wei via unanimous decision (ONE Super Series kickboxing—bantamweight)

Xie Wei defeats Liu Deligerihu via TKO in Round 1 (flyweight)

Lu Jun defeats Song Xu Kui via TKO in Round 2 (ONE Super Series kickboxing—catchweight of 64.7 kilograms)

Ahejiang Ailinuer defeats Zhong Qing Ya via TKO in Round 1 (bantamweight)

Wurigenbayar defeats Kurbanjiang Tuluosibake via TKO in Round 1 (welterweight)

Hu Yong defeats Huyixibai via disqualification (flyweight)

Maimaitituoheti defeats Wang Jing Jia via TKO in Round 3 (bantamweight)

Yan Zhi Yuan defeats Yang Fu Chong via unanimous decision (flyweight)

Li Hao Jie defeats Huang Yan Chuan via TKO in Round 3 (flyweight)

Li Zhe defeats Wang Mao Lun via submission in Round 1 (strawweight)

Cai Xiong Xiong defeats Tasiken Jumatai via technical decision (strawweight)

The main event was not the most explosive of the night, but Fu showed clear superiority throughout.

He landed a left hook in the opening round which put Liu down and was consistently on top, and he used numerous leg kicks to great effect.

Liu went into the final round effectively knowing he needed a knockout blow to win the fight, but he could not produce it.

Xie, meanwhile, was devastating from the opening bell in his flyweight MMA clash with Liu Deligerihu.



He came flying out the blocks and took his opponent down within 20 seconds and eventually claimed victory via TKO after landing punch after punch to Liu's head.

In the event's other kickboxing bout, Lu Jun produced a devastating right hand early in the second round to beat Song Xu Kui.

Meanwhile, Ahejiang Ailinuer produced a brutal finish to his bantamweight bout with Zhong Qing, as he maintained his unbeaten record with a flurry of punches to the head after working a dominant position.