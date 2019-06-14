Sadio Mane Is 'A Complete Player,' Says Liverpool Team-Mate Fabinho

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Fabinho has hailed his Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane as "a complete player."

The Senegalese forward starred for Liverpool during 2018-19 as they finished second in the Premier League and won the UEFA Champions League.

Mane was joint top scorer in the English top flight and netted four goals in Europe:

Since signing for Liverpool from Southampton for £34 million in June 2016, Mane has established himself as one of the best forwards in England, and he forms a devastating attack with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

As far as Fabinho is concerned, Mane contributes to every aspect of Liverpool's attack, per Glenn Price of Liverpool's official website:

"Sadio Mane is a genuinely impressive player, he's tireless, playing in every game with such high levels of intensity and concentration. His technical ability goes without saying, he always makes a difference for us.

"He's a complete player—he gives you the option of a short pass or a long ball, he contributes to the buildup and creation of play as well. He's a great player in amazing form, which is really important for his confidence.

"Off the pitch I chat with him quite a bit as we both speak French, my French is still better than my English. He's a great lad. Sadio has been a really important player for us this season."

Fabinho, 25, joined Liverpool from Monaco last summer for £39 million. He was initially used sparingly by manager Jurgen Klopp, but he eventually became a key part of the first team and started the Champions League final.

Despite his impressive form, he was not selected to represent Brazil at the 2019 Copa America:

Mane, though, will play a key role for Senegal at this summer's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt:

The tournament starts on June 21, and the Lions of Teranga face Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania in Group C.

Senegal are among the favourites to win the whole tournament because they boast an impressive squad that also includes Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Everton's Idrissa Gueye.

With Mane in phenomenal goalscoring form, he could well be the key man at the Egypt tournament.