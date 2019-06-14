Eden Hazard Praises Real Madrid Targets Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba Amid Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

New Real Madrid signing Eden Hazard has praised the club's rumoured targets Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba, describing them as two of the best players in the world.

Hazard was presented to a crowd of 50,000 on Thursday and spoke at a press conference, where he dodged speculation but lauded Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe and Manchester United midfielder Pogba.

He said: "I'm not here to discuss transfers. I came to play with the best. There are new players already, and we'll have some time to adapt. It's true that we want to play with the best and the guys you've mentioned are two of those, but I don't decide these things."

Hazard, 28, has left Chelsea in the hopes that he can challenge for the biggest titles in European football during the prime years of his career.

The transfer could reportedly rise above £150 million, per BBC Sport. Hazard also told reporters he's looking forward to winning alongside established Real stars, as well as any new arrivals, via Goal:

Mbappe, 20, has been linked with a transfer to the Bernabeu since he first moved to Paris in 2017, though Jose Felix Diaz of Marca reported the striker is aware he likely won't get his desired switch to Madrid this year.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is arguably the most valuable player on the planet, taking into account his age and the fact he previously completed a transfer to PSG from AS Monaco worth €180 million.

It could require a new world-record sum in excess of €222 million to convince PSG to part ways with him. A section of Real supporters attended Hazard's presentation but made the club aware of who they truly desired, via Goal:

Pogba may be the more realistic target at present given he's coming off the back of a relatively disappointing season with Manchester United. They finished sixth in the Premier League to miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification, while Pogba has been at the centre of constant speculation regarding his future.

French football writer Jeremy Smith recently cited a report from L'Equipe, which said there are issues concerning the player and his agent impeding a transfer at present:

Manager Zinedine Zidane has also signed compatriot Ferland Mendy from Lyon to provide new competition at left-back.

Los Blancos travel to the United States for pre-season, and Hazard could make his first official appearance for the club when they face Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup on July 21.