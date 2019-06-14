Braun Strowman and 7 WWE Stars Who Need Big Push Leading Up to WWE SummerSlam

0 of 4

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

WWE SummerSlam is kind of like WrestleMania's little brother. It's the second-biggest show of the year, and the company usually puts together a card it thinks will please fans.

The roster is filled with dozens of fan-favorite Superstars, but only a few people are guaranteed to be included in the pay-per-view festivities.

Kofi Kingston and The New Day, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair can all count on being involved. The rest of the roster needs to put in work to earn their spot.

Most of the current champions will likely still have their titles on August 11, but a lot of other competitors need a boost.

Let's take a look at which Superstars need a major push leading into SummerSlam 2019.