Raptors Win 2019 NBA Finals: Score, Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors have finally captured the North's first NBA championship by way of a 114-110 Game 6 win over the defending back-to-back champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

The game came down to the final seconds. Despite Klay Thompson leaving with an apparent knee injury in the third quarter and never returning to the game, the Warriors found themselves with possession down 111-110 and 9.6 seconds left in regulation.

Ultimately, Stephen Curry failed to convert on a three-point attempt.

Events after the whistle at Oracle Arena were twofold. Warriors fans in attendance lingered to soak in the final moments at the venue before the franchise's move to San Francisco, but the Raptors didn't let that put a damper on their joy.

There were Toronto faithful at Oracle, though, including former Raptors Tracy McGrady and Chris Bosh. Back home in Toronto, fans flooded Jurassic Park and celebrated enough for all of Canada.

The most notorious Raptors fan is Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake, the team's global ambassador and persistent sideline fixture. The Toronto native took in Game 6 in a private area at Jurassic Park. Once the title was officially secured, he went full Sicko Mode:

The party eventually permeated into the Raptors locker room and downtown Toronto, complete champagne and fireworks, respectively.

And there's no telling how many notches the party will be cranked up once the Raptors return to the Toronto streets for their championship parade.

It's a party 24 seasons in the making.