Video: Watch Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Refuse to Let Kawhi Shoot During Timeout

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 14, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, left, and Klay Thompson defend against Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard, center, during the third quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals Friday, June 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The board man got blocked.

When Kawhi Leonard went to launch a meaningless shot after the whistle had blown signaling a Toronto Raptors timeout in the first quarter of Thursday's NBA Finals Game 6 between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson went out of his way to prevent Leonard from shooting. 

Leonard wiggled away from Thompson, but fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry put hands in the Raptors forward's face to try and block his—again, meaningless—shot.

Leonard got his revenge later in the quarter by swatting Curry's attempted lay-in then draining a step-back, and this time, it counted. 

Curry and Thompson's refusal to let Leonard play around during the timeout might subconsciously be fueled by the Warriors' must-win situation in Game 6 as the Raptors hold a 3-2 series lead. Regardless of the result, Game 6 is the final game at Oracle Arena before the team moves to San Francisco.

Perhaps they were just being protective.

