Video: Angels vs. Rays Delayed After Lights Go out at Tropicana Field

Video: Angels vs. Rays Delayed After Lights Go out at Tropicana FieldJune 14, 2019
Playing their home games at Tropicana Field doesn't make the Tampa Bay Rays immune to delays.
With the Los Angeles Angels leading Thursday night's game 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the lights in the domed stadium went out and created quite the scene:
Patrick O'Neal @Patrick_ONeal
Never before have I seen anything quite like this. Complete power outage here at Tropicana Field. Still delay. Dugout still without power to see video. https://t.co/bqkvaV5kXd
Teams that play at outdoor stadiums could continue playing if some of the lights go out (depending on the time of day). But when a dome goes completely dark, there's no playing through it until the issue is resolved.
According to the Tampa Bay Times' Joey Knight, a fire at a substation was the cause of the outage. The two teams were able to resume play following a 36-minute delay.
