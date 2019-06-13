Video: Angels vs. Rays Delayed After Lights Go out at Tropicana Field

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 13: Members of the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays gather after the power went out in the fourth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on June 13, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Playing their home games at Tropicana Field doesn't make the Tampa Bay Rays immune to delays. 

With the Los Angeles Angels leading Thursday night's game 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the lights in the domed stadium went out and created quite the scene:

Teams that play at outdoor stadiums could continue playing if some of the lights go out (depending on the time of day). But when a dome goes completely dark, there's no playing through it until the issue is resolved.

According to the Tampa Bay Times' Joey Knight, a fire at a substation was the cause of the outage. The two teams were able to resume play following a 36-minute delay.

Related

    Heres the catch: Travis dArnaud makes debut at first

    Tampa Bay Rays logo
    Tampa Bay Rays

    Heres the catch: Travis dArnaud makes debut at first

    Tampa Bay Times
    via Tampa Bay Times

    Rays second-rounder John Doxakis signs, is ready to start pro career

    Tampa Bay Rays logo
    Tampa Bay Rays

    Rays second-rounder John Doxakis signs, is ready to start pro career

    Tampa Bay Times
    via Tampa Bay Times

    Angels-Rays delayed due to power outage at Tropicana Field

    Tampa Bay Rays logo
    Tampa Bay Rays

    Angels-Rays delayed due to power outage at Tropicana Field

    Bill Baer
    via HardballTalk

    GDT: Los Angeles and the Mike Trout Brigade

    Tampa Bay Rays logo
    Tampa Bay Rays

    GDT: Los Angeles and the Mike Trout Brigade

    DRaysBay
    via DRaysBay