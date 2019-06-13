Video: Angels vs. Rays Delayed After Lights Go out at Tropicana Field

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Playing their home games at Tropicana Field doesn't make the Tampa Bay Rays immune to delays.

With the Los Angeles Angels leading Thursday night's game 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the lights in the domed stadium went out and created quite the scene:

Teams that play at outdoor stadiums could continue playing if some of the lights go out (depending on the time of day). But when a dome goes completely dark, there's no playing through it until the issue is resolved.

According to the Tampa Bay Times' Joey Knight, a fire at a substation was the cause of the outage. The two teams were able to resume play following a 36-minute delay.