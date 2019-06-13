Kawhi Leonard, Raptors Top Warriors for 1st NBA Title After Klay Thompson Injury

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors took the court in 1995 and have played 24 seasons of NBA basketball since.

They can call themselves champions for the first time.

Toronto defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Thursday’s Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals to win the series on the road at Oracle Arena. The Eastern Conference representative didn’t lose a single game away from home against the mighty Warriors, preventing the modern-day dynasty from winning three straight titles and four in five years.

While Toronto is the champion, Golden State's health remains an overarching storyline as this series goes down in the history books.

Already without Kevin Durant, the Warriors lost Klay Thompson to a knee injury in the third quarter after he scored 30 points as a primary offensive threat. That left Stephen Curry (21 points and seven assists), Andre Iguodala (22 points) and Draymond Green (11 points, 19 rebounds and 13 assists) to do the heavy lifting.

Even still, Golden State had an opportunity to win in the final 10 seconds after Danny Green threw the ball away. However, Curry missed a three-pointer that could have forced a Game 7.

Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet all scored at least 15 points, and the visitors needed every last one.

