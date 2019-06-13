Jets Rumors: Todd McShay Will Remain with ESPN, Won't Join NY Front Office

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay has removed himself from consideration for a front-office job with the New York Jets and will remain with the network, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

It's not clear what role McShay was being considered for, but he previously made it known that he had been in the running to be part of new Jets general manager Joe Douglas' staff.

"Joe is considering multiple options and I'm one of the options," McShay said June 8, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

According to Cimini, McShay and Douglas—who were teammates on the University of Richmond football team in the 1990s—were expected to meet at some point this week. It's unclear if that meeting took place or if McShay pulled out of the running beforehand.

McShay was hired by ESPN in 2006 and has worked as a draft analyst ever since, providing in-depth scouting reports on prospects as well as putting together mock drafts. In 2014, he took on additional responsibilities as a college football sideline analyst.

Draft analysts have been a hot commodity in league circles this offseason. Former NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock was hired by the Oakland Raiders in December to serve as the team's general manager. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in May that Daniel Jeremiah, Mayock's replacement as NFL Network's top draft analyst, was in the mix for a "prominent front-office position" with the Jets.

Jeremiah later revealed that he had not been contacted by the Jets, and he made it clear Monday that he was satisfied with his current jobs:

Mortensen noted that Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly is a candidate to join New York's personnel staff. Kelly and Douglas worked together in Chicago in 2015.