John Calipari Signs 10-Year, $86M Kentucky Contract Extension; Runs Through 2029

John Calipari will remain commander of Big Blue Nation through 2029.

The 60-year-old Kentucky men's basketball coach signed a 10-year contract extension worth $86 million guaranteed—a deal that was originally revealed in April—the university announced Thursday.

The agreement includes an option that would allow Calipari to step down and become a special assistant to the athletic director or a university representative, starting it its sixth year.

Calipari arrived in Lexington in 2009. Since then, he has achieved the most overall wins (305), most NCAA tournament victories (56), and most Final Four, Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen appearances of any head coach. The Wildcats captured Calipari's lone national title in 2012.

Before he took over at Kentucky, Calipari spent eight seasons, from 1988 to 1996, at the University of Massachusetts and then coached at Memphis from 2000 to 2009.

Aside from his proven track record, Kentucky might have been pushed to lock down Calipari by what The Athletic's Seth Davis reported as a six-year, $48 million offer from UCLA.

However, Calipari shut down that notion on his radio show on April 1 by saying his new deal with Kentucky "has nothing to do with the other stuff...people call every year."

And why wouldn't they?

Calipari holds a 750-211 career record and was enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.