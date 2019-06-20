Deividas Sirvydis to Pistons: 2019 NBA Draft Scouting Profile and Analysis

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons selected Lithuanian forward Deividas Sirvydis with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Sirvydis Scouting Profile (h/t B/R's Jonathan Wasserman)

Offensive Strengths

Strong mix of size, driving and shooting ability. A project, but his body and game hint at an NBA forward.

Offensive Weaknesses

Limited off the dribble in terms of creativity. Hasn't played heavy minutes.

Defensive Outlook

Has tools/mobility to be a serviceable defender.

Projected role: Reserve wing

Sirvydis, 19, averaged 5.4 points and 1.9 rebounds last season for BC Rytas. A lanky 6'8" forward with a sweet shooting stroke, Sirvydis is a prime draft-and-stash candidate.

"Competing against some of the best players and teams in Europe helped instill a tremendous amount of self-confidence in me and elevated my game," Sirvydis told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "While the NBA draft simply wasn't on my radar, I always believed in myself and my abilities on the court, and I am so excited to see what lies ahead for me."

It would be a surprise to see Sirvydis come over immediately. He doesn't have a ton of high-level experience yet and will need to fill out his frame before becoming a difference-maker at the NBA level.

At the least, Sirvydis could come over at some point as a skilled offensive player who spaces the floor and makes smart passes.

The Pistons need shooting across their roster, so Sirvydis could be a strong fit in Detroit. It's also possible they ask him to play in the G League next season if he wants to come over.