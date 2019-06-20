Deividas Sirvydis to Pistons: 2019 NBA Draft Scouting Profile and Analysis

Deividas Sirvydis to Pistons: 2019 NBA Draft Scouting Profile and AnalysisJune 21, 2019
The Detroit Pistons selected Lithuanian forward Deividas Sirvydis with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.
Sirvydis Scouting Profile (h/t B/R's Jonathan Wasserman)
Offensive Strengths
Strong mix of size, driving and shooting ability. A project, but his body and game hint at an NBA forward.
Offensive Weaknesses
Limited off the dribble in terms of creativity. Hasn't played heavy minutes.
Defensive Outlook
Has tools/mobility to be a serviceable defender.
Projected role: Reserve wing
Sirvydis, 19, averaged 5.4 points and 1.9 rebounds last season for BC Rytas. A lanky 6'8" forward with a sweet shooting stroke, Sirvydis is a prime draft-and-stash candidate.
"Competing against some of the best players and teams in Europe helped instill a tremendous amount of self-confidence in me and elevated my game," Sirvydis told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "While the NBA draft simply wasn't on my radar, I always believed in myself and my abilities on the court, and I am so excited to see what lies ahead for me."
It would be a surprise to see Sirvydis come over immediately. He doesn't have a ton of high-level experience yet and will need to fill out his frame before becoming a difference-maker at the NBA level.
At the least, Sirvydis could come over at some point as a skilled offensive player who spaces the floor and makes smart passes.
The Pistons need shooting across their roster, so Sirvydis could be a strong fit in Detroit. It's also possible they ask him to play in the G League next season if he wants to come over.
