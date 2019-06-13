Rishard Matthews Reportedly Signs Saints Contract After Minicamp Tryout

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Rishard Matthews' minicamp tryout with the New Orleans Saints seems to have gone well after the two sides agreed to a deal.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Matthews signed a contract to join the reigning NFC South champions.

Matthews split time last season between the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets. He opened 2018 with the Titans, appearing in three games before requesting his release in September as a result of a lack of playing time.

The Jets took a chance on Matthews by signing him in October. The 29-year-old played in five games after joining the team, though he failed to make much of an impact with two receptions for 13 yards. He was placed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury during a Week 15 loss to the Houston Texans.

SB Nation's John Hendrix reported Matthews was at Saints camp for a tryout Tuesday. He's shown signs of promise throughout his career, including a career-high 945 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2016.

Matthews could make the 53-man roster by the end of the preseason. The Saints wide receiving corps thins out quickly after Michael Thomas, with Tre'Quan Smith and Ted Ginn Jr. as the second and third options on the outside for Drew Brees.

Even if the Saints decide they don't have a spot for Matthews, an invite to camp affords him the opportunity to audition for other teams that may need receiver help heading into the regular season.