Top Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Nationals Star Max Scherzer

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals are languishing in fourth place in the National League East. Needless to say, the post-Bryce Harper era has not started with a bang.

So, is it time for the Nats to trade right-hander Max Scherzer?

The 34-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner is enjoying a typically superlative season with a 2.83 ERA and an NL-leading 126 strikeouts in 92.1 innings. He's also being paid $37.4 million this season and is owed $35.9 million in 2020 and $34.5 million in 2021, per Spotrac.

As MLB.com's Mark Feinsand noted, Scherzer's 10-and-5 rights will kick in this winter, which means he'll be able to block a trade to any team.

Trading Scherzer would be a painful, white-flag-waving concession for the Nats. But given their place in the standings and his top-shelf performance, now might be the time to move him.

With that in mind, here are a half-dozen logical suitors and the packages Washington could demand in return for one of this generation's greatest pitchers.