Chiefs News: Harrison Butker Agrees to 5-Year, $20M Contract Extension

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and kicker Harrison Butker have agreed to a five-year, $20 million contract extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2024 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Thursday.

Butker, 23, signed with the Chiefs in 2017 off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad. He's made 62 of 69 field goals and 93 of 97 extra points with Kansas City.

There is no word on how much of the $20 million is guaranteed.

The Chiefs had the NFL's highest-scoring offense in 2018 and are expected to rank among the league's best this season as well. Butker led the NFL with 65 extra points made but saw his field goals attempted drop from 42 to 27.

The new deal will tie Butker with Ryan Succop for the eighth-highest annual value for a kicker contract once the extension kicks in. The total value of Butker's contract ranks first among kickers when the 2019 season is included.

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens has the highest annual salary at the position at $5 million.