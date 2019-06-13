Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Announced for AEW's 'All Out' PPV

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling announced Thursday that Jon Moxley will face Kenny Omega at the Aug. 31 All Out pay-per-view at the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago:

The build toward the highly anticipated match began last month at Double or Nothing when Moxley made his AEW debut and attacked Omega following a loss to Chris Jericho.

Moxley vs. Omega will likely serve as the co-main event on a card that will also feature Jericho facing Adam "Hangman" Page to crown the first AEW world champion.

After spending nearly a decade in WWE as Dean Ambrose, Moxley is set to make his in-ring debut for AEW at Fyter Fest on June 29. On that show, Moxley will face Joey Janela in a singles match, while Omega is booked to team with The Young Bucks against The Lucha Bros and a mystery partner.

Moxley has already made a splash since departing WWE in April, as he beat Juice Robinson in his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut to win the IWGP United States Championship.

Omega was the first wrestler to hold that title, and if Moxley keeps it throughout the summer, it could play a role in their rivalry leading up to and after All Out.

All Out is essentially the sequel to All In, which was an independent super-show promoted by Cody and The Young Bucks last year. The event sold out quickly and was heralded as a major success, which helped lead to the formation of AEW.

Additionally, All Out figures to act as a launching pad toward the debut of AEW's weekly television show, which is set to air on TNT later this year.

The result of the Moxley vs. Omega match at All Out could go a long way toward determining who will be the first challenger to Jericho or Page for the AEW World Championship. Regardless of the result, Moxley and Omega will undoubtedly be positioned as two of the top stars the company has to offer.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).