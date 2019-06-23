Becky Lynch Beats Lacey Evans, Retains Raw Women's Title at WWE Stomping Grounds

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans at WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday night to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

Evans pushed Lynch to the limit but made a fatal mistake when she climbed to the second rope to try an aerial maneuver on the prone champion. The Man got to her feet and swung The Sassy Southern Belle off the rope, with the challenger landing face-first on the mat.

From there, Lynch locked in the Dis-Arm-Her and Evans quickly tapped out.

Stomping Grounds marked the continuation of the rivalry between Lynch and Evans, which was born from The Lady's decision to interrupt and attack The Man on Raw the night after she won the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

That confrontation led to a match between the two for the Raw women's title at Money in the Bank. The champion won that bout, but The Sassy Southern Belle got the last laugh since she softened up her rival to the point that Charlotte Flair beat her in the ensuing match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Evans took credit for reducing Lynch from Becky Two Belts to Becky One Belt, and it allowed them to continue feuding during the build toward Stomping Grounds.

The war of words between them leading up to Sunday's pay-per-view was entertaining, and it aided in getting the WWE Universe invested in their match.

Evans also gained some momentum prior to the event, particularly by winning a match on Raw. She teamed with Alexa Bliss to beat Lynch and Bayley in a challengers vs. champions tag team match due, in large part, to accidental interference from Nikki Cross.

Although she has technically been on the main roster for several months, Evans' in-ring action has been somewhat limited. Aside from her participation in the Royal Rumble, she just walked up and down the ramp for the first few months of her time on the main roster.

Even since confronting Lynch the night after WrestleMania, Evans has been used more as a character than a wrestler, which meant she entered Stomping Grounds with plenty to prove.

Meanwhile, The Irish Lass Kicker needed a strong performance to get back some of the shine she has lost since the culmination of her red-hot build toward The Show of Shows in April.

Both Evans and Lynch had plenty to gain by impressing during Sunday's match, and while it can be argued they both acquitted themselves well, it was the latter who exited with the title in tow.

Now that The Man has a pair of victories over Evans to her credit, it may soon to be time for another contender to step up with Extreme Rules and SummerSlam on the horizon.

