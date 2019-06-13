Report: Colts' Kenny Moore Becomes NFL's Highest-Paid Slot CB with New Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Kenny Moore II #23 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball after intercepting a pass against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts and cornerback Kenny Moore reportedly reached an agreement Thursday on a four-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update and noted the new deal will make Moore "the highest-paid slot CB in the NFL on new money."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

