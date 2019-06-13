Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Stomping Grounds, Shane McMahon and More

1 of 3

Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. reported the attendance for WWE Stomping Grounds could be problematic.

Citing numerous tickets available across all platforms, and using a screenshot from Twitter user @TheVicMacias to back him up, Middleton suggested the company may set up the 23,000-seat arena for between 10,000-20,000, with the higher end probably being a stretch at this point.

Almost entire sections appear open and available for the event.

It is not difficult to see why Stomping Grounds would have issues attracting an audience. If the name did not already make it feel like an afterthought of a show, the fact that it is rife with rematches fans just witnessed either at Money in the Bank or the abysmal Super ShowDown does not help in the slightest.

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler and Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans all make for a quality show, but when fans have already committed time and money to watch those same matches over the last two months, the last thing they want to do is devote more time and energy to an event WWE Creative obviously did not.

Or, in the case of the fans in Tacoma, Washington, money to witness it live.