Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Stomping Grounds, Shane McMahon and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Stomping Grounds, Shane McMahon and MoreJune 13, 2019
What's the deal with Shane McMahon and his increased television time of late?
That is just one of the topics tackled in this week's collection of backstage WWE rumors.
The prodigal son of WWE has seen his time increase exponentially since WrestleMania, and even more so over the last two months. But why? What is the endgame for Shane-O-Mac's recent run?
The answer may surprise you.
Also covered is the disappointing advance sales for Stomping Grounds tickets and the latest on former Raw women's champion Sasha Banks.
WWE Stomping Grounds Attendance Reports
Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. reported the attendance for WWE Stomping Grounds could be problematic.
Citing numerous tickets available across all platforms, and using a screenshot from Twitter user @TheVicMacias to back him up, Middleton suggested the company may set up the 23,000-seat arena for between 10,000-20,000, with the higher end probably being a stretch at this point.
Almost entire sections appear open and available for the event.
It is not difficult to see why Stomping Grounds would have issues attracting an audience. If the name did not already make it feel like an afterthought of a show, the fact that it is rife with rematches fans just witnessed either at Money in the Bank or the abysmal Super ShowDown does not help in the slightest.
Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler and Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans all make for a quality show, but when fans have already committed time and money to watch those same matches over the last two months, the last thing they want to do is devote more time and energy to an event WWE Creative obviously did not.
Or, in the case of the fans in Tacoma, Washington, money to witness it live.
Current Shane McMahon Plans
WrestleVotes reported there is no real solid, definitive reason for the amount of television time that has been granted to Shane McMahon of late, though a backstage source speculates that the prodigal son may be being groomed to defeat Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.
The fact that no one really knows what the deal is with Shane's TV time or what the goal is should be no surprise to anyone familiar with the inner workings of WWE's creative process.
McMahon has seen an absurd amount of television time of late. The oldest of Vince McMahon's two children just recently saw the entire first half hour of SmackDown Live devoted to him and his union with Drew McIntyre and Elias.
Throw in considerable time Monday on Raw and you have a performer who is being overexposed on the regular, with no real rhyme or reason. Worse, with no real benefit or uptick in the ratings.
The idea that he may be the "wrestler" to dethrone Kingston is abysmal, though none of the McMahon clan is beyond booking themselves to win a title they have no business competing for. Isn't that right, former ECW champion Vinnie Mac?
Sasha Banks Update
Pro Wrestling Torch and FanSided contributor Tom Colohue reported on his Twitter account that Sasha Banks and WWE have been in constant contact throughout her absence.
If true, it would seem to counter initial speculation that Banks' relationship with the company was irreparable and that she wanted out of her contract.
Banks has been all over her social media accounts, posting from different beaches as she takes time for herself, vacationing after what has been a few grueling years on the road.
Perhaps it is an attempt to throw fans off and make her return to the squared circle something of a surprise. Maybe it is to prove to management that she can have a rewarding life outside the confines of McMahonland.
Whatever the case may be with the posts, it is refreshing to hear that Banks has not completely cut off her employers and remains in contact with them, no matter how frustrated or disappointed she had been professionally after WrestleMania.