Rodrygo Talks Real Madrid Move: 'I Want to Prove Why This Club Believed in Me'

Ricardo Nogueira/Getty Images

Incoming Real Madrid signing Rodrygo Goes has said that he is motivated by "fear" to prove himself at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Madrid giants reached an agreement last summer to sign Rodrygo from Santos for €45 million (£40 million), with the teenager remaining at the Brazilian club for one more season.

The 18-year-old is now set to make the switch to Real on a six-year deal, and while he said he is intimidated by the prospect, he added that will work in his favour, per Santos FC TV (h/t Goal's James Westwood):



"Of course it motivates me to be at one of the biggest clubs in the world. That can also scare you but that fear is good because it motivates you even more. I want to prove why this club believed in me and signed me."

Rodrygo has displayed huge potential at Santos. In the 2018 Brasileiro season, he netted eight goals and provided three assists, while he has a goal and two assists in four appearances in the 2019 campaign.

Real have taken a big risk on spending such huge money on him:

But he has an opportunity to be a key part of their rebuild.



Los Blancos were poor without Cristiano Ronaldo last season. They struggled for goals and failed to make a genuine tilt for the La Liga title, Copa del Rey or the UEFA Champions League.

Manager Zinedine Zidane needs added firepower in attack, and Real have already added Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard this summer:

But Rodrygo could also have a role to play as Real look to compete again for major titles both domestically and in Europe after their disappointing 2018-19 campaign.

The under-20 Brazil international can operate comfortably on either flank, and boasts brilliant close-ball control.

He is still very raw, but then so was Neymar when he joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013 aged 21.

Comparisons between Rodrygo and Neymar will inevitably arise when the former makes his first steps in La Liga next term.

But Rodrygo told Santos FC TV (h/t Westwood) it is not something that bothers him:

"I have mixed feelings as I'm leaving the place where I've been since I was 10 but at the same time, I feel good because I leave knowing I've done a good job here. Who knows, perhaps one day I will return. I always had the pressure to be the successor of players like Neymar and Robinho, but I never worried about that. I just focused on training and being ready."