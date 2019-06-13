WWE's Biggest 'What Ifs' from 2019 so Far

1 of 5

The WrestleMania 35 championship match between Lesnar and Rollins was the perfect way to start the show; it was an acknowledgement that at long last, WWE had moved past the Suplex City era, an increasingly one-note booking that elevated Lesnar to the detriment of the full-time, active roster. With Rollins winning the title and Brock headed back to the UFC to fight Cormier, it seemed that Lesnar, like Rousey would be taking an extended break from WWE; the next time we saw him, he would be starting another chapter of his career.

None of that happened. Lesnar decided not to fight Cormier, and he ended up right back in WWE, where he is currently a main talking point, even when he's physically not on the show. All of Paul Heyman's screaming bluster can't save this.

Had Lesnar rode off into the sunset; we'd be seeing a much different Seth Rollins, engaged in a feud that every fan could care about. Instead, no matter what beef Rollins has on Raw, all paths lead to Lesnar. His briefcase hangs over the current universal champion like the sword of Damocles.

Which brings us to our next point...