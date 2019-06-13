WWE's Biggest 'What Ifs' from 2019 so Far

WWE's Biggest 'What Ifs' from 2019 so FarJune 13, 2019
WWE is at a crossroads, and they're choosing the wrong path.
WrestleMania 35 was an opportunity for a fresh clean start. Kofi Kingston, after over a decade of toiling in the midcard and tag divisions, was WWE champion. Seth Rollins had low-blowed the Beast, Brock Lesnar, all the way back to the UFC. And the veterans who did star on the show, like Batista and Kurt Angle, were put out to pasture, and retired soon after the show.
But now, we're stuck with more of the same, and more retreading of the exact same plot points. Here are some tantalizing what-ifs to ponder, as the WWE Universe reflects on what's gone so terribly wrong during the past two months.
What If Brock Lesnar Fought Daniel Cormier?
The WrestleMania 35 championship match between Lesnar and Rollins was the perfect way to start the show; it was an acknowledgement that at long last, WWE had moved past the Suplex City era, an increasingly one-note booking that elevated Lesnar to the detriment of the full-time, active roster. With Rollins winning the title and Brock headed back to the UFC to fight Cormier, it seemed that Lesnar, like Rousey would be taking an extended break from WWE; the next time we saw him, he would be starting another chapter of his career.
None of that happened. Lesnar decided not to fight Cormier, and he ended up right back in WWE, where he is currently a main talking point, even when he's physically not on the show. All of Paul Heyman's screaming bluster can't save this.
Had Lesnar rode off into the sunset; we'd be seeing a much different Seth Rollins, engaged in a feud that every fan could care about. Instead, no matter what beef Rollins has on Raw, all paths lead to Lesnar. His briefcase hangs over the current universal champion like the sword of Damocles.
Which brings us to our next point...
What If Brock Lesnar Didn't Win the Money in the Bank Briefcase?
Strictly in terms of compelling narrative, there was no reason for Brock Lesnar to win the briefcase at Money in the Bank.
He can already get a title shot anytime he wants; his marquee status guarantees him visibility and makes him an eternal contender. The briefcase is redundancy to what he already is.
Had Lesnar not won, someone younger, with more potential and promise, could have been elevated to main event status. Andrade. Ricochet. Even Finn Balor, who once held the universal championship after he won it, could have been a fun plot development. Instead, we're back to same-old same-old, while scores of wrestlers sit backstage with nothing to do.
At this point, Brock having the briefcase is a bad idea even if he loses it, and even if he increases the present viewership of Raw and Smackdown. they're spending too much time on him either way instead of planning for the future It's a short-term gain for a long-term loss.
What If Sasha Banks Stayed After WrestleMania?
Sasha Banks has been off TV ever since WrestleMania 35, when she and Bayley dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to the IIconics. She is frustrated with her creative direction, and according Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), all negotiations have reached a stalemate. We may not see Sasha wrestle again until after her WWE contract runs out.
But when one door closes, another door opens. Had Sasha Banks stayed with the company, it's almost a certainty that Bayley would not be a Smackdown women's champion right now. Banks' absence freed Becky for her current singles push.
We would have gotten months more of the Boss 'n' Hug Connection, and the two women would have been stuck as a tag team, chasing the titles for the next several months. Even if it eventually ended in a Sasha Banks heel turn, and the Bayley/Banks main roster feud we've wanted since 2015, the buildup would have been tedious.
What If the Wild Card Rule Never Existed?
The WWE Wild Card rule is a bad idea.
The rules of Vince McMahon's new booking gimmick are indistinct and confusing, but the way it works in practice is that it has a homogenizing effect; the Raw and Smackdown rosters are now an indistinct mush, and the shows have both lost their distinctness and identity.
How can SmackDown be the "land of opportunity," when the same small group of wrestlers now make cameo appearances on each other's shows, and contend for each other's belts? It can't.
What If Charlotte Won at WrestleMania 35
The last two months have proven an awkward truth; Becky Lynch is a better contender than a champion. She's hungrier, angrier, and more competitive when she's chasing people who have wronged her. These days, Becky has reverted back to her lovable underdog character from a couple years ago; her "Man" schtick is increasingly watered down.
Fans like Becky when she's not trying to directly appeal to them; what's so badass about "The Man" is that she's done with trying to be liked and just wants to kick ass.
It would have been booed, viciously. But if Charlotte won at WrestleMania 35 instead of Becky (maybe through nefarious means), it would have kept that hunger going for even longer. The appeal was in the chase, not the destination. And the fans would have rallied behind Becky even harder.