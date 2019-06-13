Video: Blues Fans Rock Golf Cart During Rowdy Stanley Cup Final Celebration

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 13, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the fans after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

St. Louis Blues fans didn't waste time celebrating their team's first Stanley Cup win in their 51-season history on Wednesday.

Per video shot by Jacob Melsha (h/t SI Extra Mustard), they didn't wait long to nearly flip a golf cart in the middle of a downtown street either:

The majority of the throng arrived downtown out of Busch Stadium and Enterprise Center, where fans attended watch parties for their team's 4-1 road win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Post-celebration (or post-loss) antics are nothing new. For example, West Virginia fans have burned couches enough to the point where a PSA was made to help prevent the act. Philadelphia Eagles fans climbed light poles after their team won Super Bowl LII, and Toronto Raptors fans climbed buses and prevented guard Fred VanVleet from leaving Scotiabank Arena.

Blues fans are happy to add their name to the list of celebrations, especially after the team ended a five-decade championship drought.

